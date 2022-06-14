School meal program in Sri Lanka-Rise Up

Sri Lanka is in the midst of an unprecedented economic crisis with extreme inflation and shortages of essential items including food. Schools in Sri Lanka are noticing a decrease in the attendance of students, particularly in schools located in areas that are severely impacted by this economic crisis. One of the main reasons attributed to this attendance decline is lack of availability of food.

Rise Up School Meal Program (https://www.facebook.com/RiseUpMeals) is collaborating with Dr Tara De Mel (Former Secretary, Ministry of Education , Sri Lanka), to provide a mid-day meal to students of schools located in certain underprivileged areas of Sri Lanka. Simultaneously schools will be encouraged to develop ‘food gardens’ to sustain the school meal program.

The project currently cover15 schools with 5 schools each from

Maha Oya Education Zone – Ampara District (Eastern Province)

Deraniyagala Education Division- Kegalle District (Sabaragamuwa Province)

Hambantota Education Zone – Hambantota District ( Southern Province)

Email:info@avaayaresearch.com

https://www.facebook.com/RiseUpMeals

The Education Directors of these Zones/Division willidentify the schools based on family income & socio-economic status of the students /families, and the numbers of students in each school.

Implementation Methodology

• School Directors with Principals will discuss how meal provision can be arranged practically. Meals would be provided for at least 2-3 times a week from June to August 2022 at least. Extension of the program is also possible.

• Principals with staff and parents, will identify the type of meals which can be prepared using available resources. Groups of parents on rotation will take responsibility of preparing the meals and distributing to all the students of each school.

• Principals will share the official school bank account details to which funds will be transferred, and will maintain an account of how the monies were spent.

• At the end of 8-10 weeks progress will be assessed and decision taken on continuation

Due to Higher Number of Requests From Other Parts of The Country, We Are Adding More Schools And You Also Can Join With Us to Support a Meal of School Children Affected by the Current Economic Crisis.

RISE UP SRI LANKA SCHOOL MEAL PROGRAM Is a CSR iInitiative of Avaaya Research – Sri Lanka, Launched With The Support of Like Minded Organizations & Individuals in Sri Lanka

You also can join hands with us to provide a meal to needy school children in Sri Lanka.

Schools Selected For The Program

The schools listed above have been sent to us by the respective School Directors, for intervention from June-August 2022. The cost per student, per meal is estimated at LKR 100, and the plan is to provide simple meals within that cost, twice a week for 8-10 weeks, OR thrice a week for 8-10 weeks. The costs would vary accordingly.

Donors who wish to support full program (June – August) of any of the schools in the list, can directly send funds to school principals of respective schools and our project team will do the required facilitations and progress monitoring on the implementation of the program based on the meal guidelines provided to them. Schools will purchase required provisions and cook and serve the meals with the support of parents and teachers.

Alternatively, Donors who can support few days or few weeks, may directly send funds to Avaaya Research bank account given in this email and the project team will consolidate the funds received, to implement the full program in remaining schools where direct funding is not available to support the full program. We will share periodical updates about the progress made via email and through our facebook pagehttps://www.facebook.com/RiseUpMeals.

If you chose to send funds through Avaaya Research, the bank details are given below. A receipt will be issued within 24 hours of receiving the donation and progress of the project will be shared with each donor upon completion of the funding period.

Bank Account Details : Avaaya Research , Seylan Bank – Nugegoda, Sri Lanka AC No: 012013134596120