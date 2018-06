National security: Govt. trying to hide actual situation- Weerasekara The Government is hiding the real security situation in the country, retired army officer and former MP Sarath Weerasekara said.

Five brigadiers, 34 captains promoted President Maithripala Sirisena as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, has promoted five Brigadiers in the Army to the rank of Major General with effect from yesterday, the Army said.

Will file submissions over enjoining order on film distribution: Minister Submissions will be filed on Thursday's enjoining order issued by the Colombo District Court restricting the National Film Corporation from taking over local film distribution, Higher Education & Cultural Affairs Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe said.

SL makes significant efforts to end human trafficking: US report The Sri Lankan Government is making significant efforts to eliminate human trafficking though the government is still to meet the minimum standards in several key areas, the Trafficking in Persons Report released by the US Department of State said.