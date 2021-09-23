Sri Lanka all set for Expo 2020 Dubai

Source:Island

EXPO 2020 DUBAI is the latest edition of World Expos held around the world since 1851 and will be the first ever to be held in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. Sri Lanka will participate in the mega-event which commences in October (01st October 2021 – 31st March 2022) and is expected to attract over 25 million visitors to Dubai during its six-month run. One of the key facets of the Sri Lankan contingent will be the specially designed Pavilion which was officially handed over by the Dubai Expo team to Mr.Nalinda Wijerathna, Deputy Commissioner General Sri Lanka for Expo and Consul General of Sri Lanka to Dubai and the Northern Emirates on the 14th of September, 2021. Accompanying Mr.Nalinda Wijerathna at the handover was Mrs. Subashini De Silva, Second Secretary at the Sri Lankan Consulate in Dubai.

The pavilion with its water-based theme was designed by a team from the University of Moratuwa and has been recognized as one of the best designs at Expo 2020 Dubai. The pavilion showcases the hydraulic civilization in a touristic perspective bringing out the 3 positioning pillars of Authenticity, Compactness and Diversity while taking visitors on a journey through history, culture, nature, people, and many facets of the destination through storytelling to inspire and showcase Sri Lanka to the world. Silent display screens at the pavilion will feature the unique facets of the island in all its wonder and awe.

The Pavilion will be segmented into zones to represent the many diverse facets of Sri Lanka. Zone 1 will display a cross-section of Sri Lanka’s multiple dimensions, zone 2 will focus on the island’s unique Ecology, Biodiversity, and Ecosystems, while zone 3 will give participants an insight into the island’s awe-inspiring history with a display based on the Islands ancient kingdoms. Zone 4 is dedicated to Economy and Trade Development and zone 5 will showcase local craftsmen and artisans with a masked wall and retail area. The specially designed Pavillion is a breathtaking mix of heritage, history, local style, and the latest technology. This will give participants a glimpse of island life in all its splendor, helping create interest that will attract both visitors and investors. The entire experience is designed to be personal, immersive, and memorable, conveying the island’s warm, sunny personality and exotic character.

Speaking about this landmark event Ms. Kimarli Fernando – Chairperson SL Tourism and the Commissioner General Sri Lanka for Expo, had this to say. ‘Expo 2020 Dubai was an event that came to Sri Lanka Tourism at the eleventh hour!! Despite all constraints and barriers, we made it this far and created a global platform for Sri Lanka to be showcased at this international event. We have created tourism, trade and investment opportunities at Expo which we are sure will generate great growth avenues for Sri Lanka. We are also blessed with amazing partners and great support extended from Expo Dubai team. Sri Lanka Tourism is looking forward for a successful event in Dubai’.

Sri Lanka Tourism has built a collision in presenting Sri Lanka strong and vibrant at Expo 2020 Dubai in partnership with the Sri Lanka Embassy in UAE and the Consulate in Dubai, Gem & Jewelry Authority, Export Development Board, Sri Lanka Tea Board, Laksala, Board of Investment, Port City, Sri Lankan Airlines, and the National Chamber of Exporters. The event will provide an extraordinary opportunity for many organisations that make up the local contingent, including commercial opportunities that will enable a more robust and strengthened local economy. With over 190 countries participating in the event, there will be a wealth of interest in Sri Lanka’s unique arts, crafts, cuisine, and culture. Destination Sri Lanka will be telling its story through the creative use of song, dance, cultural events, and a host of strategically targeted programmes.