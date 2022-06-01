SRI LANKA CRICKET NEWS

MAY 2022

Compiled by Victor Melder

Sri Lanka Cricket is planning to conduct Sri Lanka ‘A and Australia ‘A’ cricket series concurrently with Sri Lanka- Australia National cricket series from next June and its confirmed by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Chief Executive officer (CEO) Ashely de Silva yesterday. Australia’s National men’s cricket team will arrive in Sri Lanka to play all format cricket series which will work off from June 7 to July 12 while in this same period we have made arrangements to conduct Sri Lanka ‘A’ and Australia ‘A’ cricket series here. Sri Lanka ‘A’ cricket series itinerary has already finalized and it will announce very soon, said CEO Ashley de Silva. Earlier SLC has released their National cricket itinerary of the series against Australia. SLC CEO Ashley de Silva further said “We are in for some exciting cricket, especially considering that an Australian tour to Sri Lanka is taking place after five years, since last time they toured Sri Lanka. In addition our plan is to give more exposure for the Sri Lanka ‘A’ team to play with Australia ‘A’ team in this same period. Especially SLC is more focused about Sri Lanka ‘A and emerging teams to mould good replacements for the National team, In fact due to Global Pandemic the cricket series among the International teams were not possible but with that difficulties SLC has successfully conducted National cricket series and made all arrangements to play overseas tours. In addition Lanka Premier League (LPL) and domestic major tournaments such as National Super League and Emerging clubs 3 day cricket tournament all conducted by the SLC. Especially SLC has appointed new coaching staff for the Sri Lanka ‘A, Emerging Team and Sri Lanka Under 19 teams while they also focused on National women’s team which is ready to tour Pakistan. We are ready to conduct the Asia Cup cricket tournament as well as the Australia and Pakistan cricket series and have already concluded a successful discussion with Asian Cricket Council (ACC) officials and other respective countries cricket boards and hope to conduct these cricket series. SLC top officials are expected to meet ACC and Indian top officials during the IPL final and they have already invited us to join with discussion, said SLC CEO Ashley de Silva. Sri Lanka National cricket team is ready to depart Bangladesh on May 8 for the two Test cricket series which will commence from May 15 while Emerging team already in England for their cricket series which will commence tomorrow (6) with the three four day match series. Meanwhile SLC plan to conduct Inter club T-20 cricket tournament from May 22 and has a busy schedule ahead with both local and International matches. SLC is confident to conduct all these cricket series and make overseas tours despite this difficult situations and especially Asian Cup cricket tournament in August will be our top priority as it will be a good investment for Sri Lanka. Meanwhile National Selection Committee Chairman Promodya Wickramasinghe said the Selection Committee is planning to finalize the Sri Lanka preliminary 25 member squad for the Australia ‘A’ cricket series before next 2-3 days. The Chairman of the selectors is expected to join with the National team for the Bangladesh tour and before this they have made arrangements to select the Sri Lanka ‘A’ squad. The local cricketers are presently involved with the MCA Super League cricket tournament. The performances of the Emerging cricket team in England and MCA Super Premier League cricket also considered for the selections. We wanted to make a full strength National side and more focus on the forthcoming T-20 World Cup in Australia which is scheduled to be held from October 16 to November 13. The selectors always give more priority for the fitness tests addition to the players’ current form. Newly elected National coach Chirs Silverwood is also very keen on players fitness and our aim is to win both Test matches in Bangladesh first which is the part of the ICC Test championship. SLC yesterday officially released National Test team for the Bangladesh tour which captained by Dimuth Karunaratne. The players have good chance to compete with strong teams like Australia and Pakistan this year which all give more exposures for them. We have not decided to change ODI captaincy and give that post to Dimuth Karunaratne once again said chairman of the National selection committee. (Daily News, 5.5.2022)

The opening three-day match between the touring Sri Lankans and the Bangladesh Cricket Board XI, played at Savar ended in a draw. Scores:

Sri Lanka – 50/1 (Fernando 26no, Mendis 22no, Islam 1/6)

The first Test between the touring Sri Lankans and Bangladesh, played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, ended in a draw. Scores:

Sri Lanka – 1st Innings – 397 (Mathews 199, Chandimal 66, K.Mendis 54, O.Fernando 36, Hasan 6/105, Al; Hasan 3/60)

Bangladesh – 1st Innings – 465 (Iqbal 133, Rahim 105, Das 88, Joy 58, Al Hasan 26, Rajitha 4/60, A.Fernando 3/72, de Silva 1/48)

Sri Lanka – 2nd Innings – 260/6 (Dickwella 61no, Karunaratne 52, K. Mendis 48, Chandimal 39no, Islam 4/82, Al Hasan 1/58)

Player of the Match: Angelo Mathews, Sri Lanka.

Points: Sri Lanka 4, Bangladesh 4.

Sri Lankan cricketer Kamil Mishara has been recalled from Bangladesh, where he is part of Sri Lanka’s Test squad, following a breach of tour rules. The decision to recall Mishara from Bangladesh was taken on Monday night. The 21-year-old opening batter, who was born on the same date and month (April 24) as India’s master-batsman Sachin Tendulkar, has played three T20Is for Sri Lanka. According to highly placed sources in Dhaka, Sri Lanka’s team manager Mahinda Halangoda had conveyed the decision, of sending Mishara back home, to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials on Monday night at around 9 pm, after seeking the approval of SLC officials. A media release issued toda didn’t specify the offence except stating that it was an alleged breach of rules [clause no 1 (j)] governing the player’s conduct/behaviour as depicted in his Tour Contract. However, unconfirmed reports suggest the action has been taken keeping in mind the protocol which doesn’t allow players to entertain any unauthorised male or female guests. “The security officer had accompanied Mishara to the airport, where the player boarded flight no. UL-190 at 12.55 pm on Tuesday,” the source said. This is not his first offence. In September 2019, he was penalised for misbehaving under the influence of liquor, Along with two other players while on tour with the Sri Lanka Under 19 team. (Daily Mirror Online, 24.5.2022)

Sri Lanka Cricket has decided to donate US$ 2 million (LKR 718 million) to support the country’s health sector to purchase essential medicines. Accordingly, US$ 1 million will be donated to the ‘Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children,’ to buy essential medicines required for pediatric care for children. While ‘The National Cancer Hospital’ will be donated US$ 1 million to purchase essential medicines for the treatment of the cancer patients. ‘’Sri Lanka Cricket is extremely happy to make this donation at this moment of need for the country, and we will give our fullest support to our nation to overcome these challenging times,’ said Shammi Silva, Honorary President, Sri Lanka Cricket. The funds will be immediately donated to the officials of the respective institutions, taking into consideration the urgent need for such assistance. ‘’We feel, as an iconic sporting brand it is our responsibility to come forward to help our people, who have been supporting Sri Lanka Cricket and our players, unconditionally, at all times,’’ said Mohan de Silva, Honorary Secretary of Sri Lanka Cricket.The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket which met yesterday approved the donation. (Daily Mirror Online, 25.5.2022)

The touring Sri Lankans beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets to win the second and final Test, played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. Scores:

Bangladesh – 1st Innings – 365 (Rahim 175, Das 141, Rajitha 5/64, A.Fernando 4/93)

Sri Lanka – 1st Innings – 506 (Mathews 145no, Chandimal 124, Karunaratne 80, O.Fernando 57, Al Hasan 5/196, Hossain 4/148)

Bangladesh – 2nd Innings – 169 (Al Hasan 58, Das 52, Rahim 23, A.Fernando 6/51, Rajitha 2/40, Mendis 1/20)

Sri Lanka – 2nd Innings – 29/0 (O.fernando 21no, Karunaratne 7no)

Player of the Match: Asitha Fernando (Sri Lanka)

Player of the Series: Angelo Mathews (Sri Lanka)

Sri Lanka won the two-match series 1-0

Points: Sri Lanka 12, Bangladesh 0.