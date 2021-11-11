Sri Lanka Handicraft Board and Sala partner to promote Laksala in China

Sala Group Chairman/MD Chinthaka Wijewickram signing the partnership agreement with Laksala Chairman Lakmal Wickramaarachchi while State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara looks on

Source:FT

Sri Lanka Handicraft Board, popularly known as “Laksala”, has partnered with Sala Global to take products of Sri Lankan artisans overseas.

The signing of the partnership was done physically and using Zoom (Hybrid). It was attended by State Minister of Batik, Handloom and Local Apparel Products Dayasiri Jayasekara, Sri Lankan Ambassador in China Palitha Kohona, Secretary Janaka Darmakeerthi, Laksala Chairman Lakmal Wickramaarachchi, Sala Group Chairman Chinthaka Wijewickrama, and Jason Wong from Alia Sleep Technology (Guangdong) Co. Ltd. China.

Laksala has 12 branches islandwide of which four are located in Colombo, and the balance in prominent main towns outstation. The ranges of items have exceeded 50,000.

Sala Group has 30 years of experience in the IT field having a large dealer network covering the entire country. They are the leaders in information technology and have been introducing innovative products to the Sri Lankan consumers.