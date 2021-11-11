Crescat Boulevard to launch a new shopping experience

As the city’s tempo is buzzing back to life, Colombo’s Crescat Boulevard is nearing the completion of its transformation. The mall will reopen on 19 November with an exciting line-up of tenants and a fresh look inspired by the neighbourhood’s changing skyline.

Managed by John Keells Properties, Crescat Boulevard’s refurbishment has transformed Colombo’s favourite neighbourhood mall into a space which retains the intimacy and comforts of the familiar with fresh design elements and a fun new ambience. As one of the city’s oldest shopping malls, Crescat has long been a Colombo favourite- especially for its selection of well-loved brands and shops, easy access points from Galle Road and Perahera Mawatha alongside convenient parking and quick access to Keells supermarket.

Returning customers can expect a new mix of offerings at the mall, alongside some of their favourite familiar outlets. The new Crescat Boulevard space will also be home to a mouthwatering line up of new F&B outlets catering to a variety of palates. At the basement level, the Crescat Food Court will return to life with a scrumptious mix of international cuisines. Here, customers can expect a carefully selected line-up of old names alongside the new. Dining options include Sri Lankan, Thai, Chinese fusion, and Japanese.

The Keells outlet at the Basement level is Colombo’s most easily accessible supermarket at a shopping mall, with a wide selection of goods available, alongside the Keells Bakery for daily staples and a well-stocked wine & spirits aisle.

“Our loyal customers have memories around Crescat dating back over 20 years, and we continue to draw in new customers with what we offer,” said Theekshana Jayarathna, Head of Asset Management at John Keells Properties, which undertook the transformation project. “This is still Colombo’s most convenient and easily accessible neighbourhood mall, and we have retained the spirit of Crescat while updating the ambience. We warmly invite everyone to pay their favourite stores a visit again and check out the new names that have taken up residence at the mall,” he added.