Windies arrive in Sri Lanka for Test series-by Dhammika Ratnaweera

The West Indies National cricket team arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday morning to take part in a two Test match series which will commence from November 21st at the Galle International Cricket Stadium. Both Test matches will be played under strict bio bubble conditions according to health regulations.

West Indies will have a four-day warm-up match in Colombo prior to Test series which scheduled from November 14 to 17. The Tests will be played on November 21 to 25 and November 29 to December 3.

The 15-member West Indies team will lead by right hand batsman Kraigg Brathwaite while Jermaine Blackwood is the deputy skipper.

The experienced all rounder former skipper Jason Holder and off spinner Roston Chase both took part at the T 20 world cup in UAE are also members of this team.

Jeremy Solizano the only uncapped player of the squad is a left handed opener while two experience paceman Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel and Antigua off spinner Rahceem Cornwall are also in the squad.

Sri Lanka team toured the West Indies in last March for two Test matches and both matches ended with a no decision. However this two Test series at Galle will be part of the ICC Test championship and both teams are set to play with more expectations.

West Indies Test squad

Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice-Captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jeremy Solozano, Jomel Warrican.