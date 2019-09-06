





PRESS RELEASE

Sri Lanka MICE Road Show in Sydney – Australia

The Sri Lanka Convention Bureau (SLCB) in collaboration with the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Sydney organised a Sri Lankan MICE Destination Promotion at Four Seasons Hotel in Sydney on Thursday, 5th September 2019. Twenty member Sri Lankan MICE trade delegation led by Chairman, Sri Lanka Convention Bureau participated at the B2B meeting followed by a roadshow with Australian counterparts.

The Sri Lankan MICE destination promotion was held in Australia after lapse of eight years and the objective of organising MICE Roadshows in Melbourne and Sydney this year were to capitalise the Australian market and to position Sri Lanka as a cost efficient and attractive destination for global conferences, corporate events and incentive travel.

Australia is also shaping up to be a key market for Sri Lanka’s MICE sector with flight connectivity and the convenience for travel between the two countries will continue to improve. Sri Lankan Airlines is planning to operate direct flights from Sydney from next year and the Australian budget airline Jetstar is also planning to start flights to Sri Lanka. Tourist arrivals from Australia have also been improving despite of the recent setback for the Sri Lankan travel industry.

Kumar De Silva, Chairman/SLCB and the Business Development Manager of the Sri Lankan Airline office in Melbourne, Dilshan made presentations in highlighting Sri Lanka’s MICE attractions. Consul General, Lal Wickrematunge and Consul Commercial, Abdul Raheem also spoke at the occasion. ChannaUpluli Dance Group entertained the audience with mesmerizing cultural performances.

Sri Lankan MICE trade representative and the Sri Lankan Airline offered raffle prizes for the Australian participants at Roadshows in Melbourne and Sydney. The Programme was coordinated by Ms. Achini Dandunnage, Senior Manager/SLCB and Consul Commercial of the Sri Lanka Consulate General in Sydney.

Consulate General of Sri Lanka

Sydney

6th September 2019





