Sri Lanka Partners with Travel Industry Exhibition in Sydney – Media Release by the Consulate General of Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) in collaboration with the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Sydney organised Sri Lanka’s participation at the Travel Industry Exhibition held from 21st to 22nd August, 2018 at Dockside, Darling Harbour.

Sri Lanka was the destination partner at this annual event and 14 member Sri Lankan travel trade and SLTPB official delegation showcased unparalleled diversity of the Island nation and the newest travel experiences at the exhibition.

On the first day of the exhibition, a Press Briefing over a Sri Lankan Breakfast was organised at the Dockside Cold Room and more than 40 media personnel and travel trade members attended the networking meeting. Hon. Damien Tudehope MP, the NSW State Parliament, Ms Rhonda Piggott, Director/Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade, Mr. Lal Wickrematunge, Consul General for Sri Lanka in Sydney, Mr. Sutheash Balasubramaniam, Managing Director/SLTPB and Mr. Sanjeewa Jayathilake, Country Manager/SriLankan Airlines in Melbourne spoke at the Press Briefing.

Managing Director/SLTPB made the presentation highlighting the major tourist attractions of the country and played the promotional video for the audience. He said Sri Lanka has a rich artistic tradition, with distinct creative forms that encompass music dance and arts. He said that the culturally rich island is home to a number of different religions bringing with them their own traditions, festivals and parades making Sri Lanka a hot spot for tourist and locals alike. Buddhist, Hindu and Muslims celebrations bring a unique flavour of dance, costume and music. A peacock dance number was presented to the audience at the press briefing. Sri Lankan delicacies including hoppers and Ceylon tea were served at the Breakfast Networking.

Sri Lanka is one of the fastest growing outbound leisure destination from Australia, with the country is now accessible via non-stop SriLankan Airline flights direct from Melbourne to Colombo.

The invited Australian guests and the media personnel joined the official opening of the Sri Lankan Pavilion while the Sri Lankan dance group performing the traditional cultural items.

The Sri Lanka Consulate had also arranged meetings with Council of Australian Tour Operators (CATO), the Australian Federation of Travel Agents (AFTA), Fairfax Media, Helloworld Group and Unique Tourism for the visiting Tourism Officials from the SLTPB.

Sri Lanka’s participation at the Travel Industry Show was co-ordinated by Mr. Abdul Raheem, Consul (Commercial) of the Sri Lankan Consulate General in Sydney and Ms Chami Gasnawage, Assistant Director of the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau.

Consulate General of Sri Lanka

Sydney

24th August 2018