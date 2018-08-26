MY LOVELY ISLAND HOME – By Des Kelly

There are many “song-titles” resembling the above, but the true story regarding the music and lyrics to a most beautiful song, was heard by this writer, not long after I had migrated to Melbourne, with my young family, from Ceylon, in 1962. It would have been still the mid 60’s, and I really cannot recall exactly when or where I heard it. The “title” was completely different, and the song Dilhani-dhuvani was being sung by a female of Lankan origin, that I had not heard of, nevertheless, Indrani Perera sang this song so very well (it was on cassette, I think), I listened to it, many times over, and remember feeling extremely homesick for the Country we had just left for good, not because we wanted to, but because we had to. Homesickness, sadness,there’s not much difference, I can tell you.

Indrani Perera was singing this song about “Dilhani”, a little baby girl, (the translation of “Dhuvani”), the band being one named the “Super Golden Chimes” WAS written by a very well-known Singer- Songwriter Clarence Wijewardena.

What struck me, about this song, was the fact that the melody(also written by Clarence)was not only sweet & “catchy”, but was quite probably written for a friend of his, because I was led to believe, much later on, that this amiable, super-talented guy wrote most of his songs, and there were many, for others to “record”.

Also, as I found out, Clarence wrote all his songs, lyrics & music, on old “exercise-books” firstly, writing a little prayer to the Virgin Mary, for help, then thanking her, with another little prayer, written after each composition. Here was a simple God-fearing guy giving credit where credit was due.

Clarence Wijewardena, in my opinion, was certainly one of the foremost music composers in “My Lovely Island Home”, which is where my “title” comes from. I loved his song so much, I decided to write to him, and get his permission to write the English lyrics, to his beautiful song.

He gave me this permission, still I unhesitatingly give Clarence FULL credit for a song that so touched my heart, I had to record it, out of a loving consideration of the Country that both Clarence & I genuinely felt.

Clarence Wijewardena died at the young age of 53, and Sri Lanka lost one of it’s best songwriters, thru dreaded diabetes. Indrani Perera, again, in my opinion, did the “Dilhani” song no harm, whatsoever, and I do remember that when she came to Melbourne many years ago, we shared the same stage and she sang Dilhani in Sinhala, where I sang My lovely Island Home in English, to the delight of the huge crowd at the concert. I completed my tribute to Clarence, when I recorded Dilhani in Sinhala also.

I certainly hope “both versions” will be enjoyed by all the readers of eLanka, everywhere. Please enjoy OUR SONG !.

Desmond Kelly

Star of eLanka

(Editor-in-Chief).