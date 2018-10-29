Sri Lankan Consuls meet

Contributed by Marie Pietersz, Melbourne

During a recent visit to Melbourne, Hon Consul for Sri Lanka in Queensland, Mr Anton Swan, and wife Bronwen, made a courtesy call on the Consul for Sri Lanka in Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania, Mr W G S Prasanna, at his offices in Melbourne.

A cordial meeting and informal time was spent together, with both Consuls discussing matters that will improve the services to Sri Lankans in the respective States under their jurisdiction as well as nationally in Australia.

L to R: Hon Consul Mr WGS Prasanna, Bronwen Swan, Hon Consul Mr Anton Swan