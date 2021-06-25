Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Sri Lankan Food Take Away with Limited Dinning In – 3rd July – Postponed

Sri Lankan Food Take Away with Limited Dinning In – 3rd July – Postponed

Due to the latest COVID-19 restrictions and considering the health and wellbeing of our community members, the Sinhalese Cultural Centre (SCC) has decided to postpone the event “Sri Lankan Food – Take Away with limited Dinning In” scheduled for Saturday 3rd July. The SCC will reschedule the event once the restrictions are relaxed.

