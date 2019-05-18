







Sri Lankan inter-Faith community iftar celebration – Video by Dr Harold Gunatillake

Solidarity, Friendship, Peace, was the theme when the Sri Lankan inter-faith community joined to celebrate the first day of the following month as declared after another crescent new moon has been sighted.



The iftar celebration was organized by combined efforts of Sri Lankan Consul General, and Australian Lanka Muslim Association, was held on the 18th May at Blouza Function Centre, in Granville, Sydney.



Over 400 men and women participated in the prayer’s tradition, followed by speeches, and exquisite feast.



It was a great evening for Sri Lankans of both communities to interact and show their solidarity for peace in Sr Lanka.







