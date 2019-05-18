Hopper Night at Toongabbie DISH

When Chef Manjula Fernando decided to close down DISH Restaurant in Toongabbie to concentrate on his thriving Glebe restaurant, the Sri Lankan community that patronized this cosy and homely eatery quickly went into action; calls, email and sms messages along with whatsapp notifications went rampant to secure table bookings for the final clout of the famous “All you can eat hopper feed”. Large table bookings were made well in advance and the typical “last minute” diners were placed on a waiting list and some, regrettably missed out entirely. It was a sell-out night and the entire restaurant was packed to capacity. Manjula and his very courteous staff lived up to expectation and did not disappoint the loyal diners who converged for this last hurrah.

“A lot of people had been asking me to open in the city,” said Manjula. “Sri Lankans can more easily bring their friends to Glebe. They would tell me there was no proper place to take their friends to try real Sri Lankan food”. With several restaurants already operating in the western suburbs (mostly kaddai style with a couple of exceptions) the restaurant which he opened in Glebe two years ago has proved to be a success with its open-kitchen layout.

It was a sad day in many ways for the faithful diners and staff alike at Toongabbie. Having occupied these premises for 4 years, the ‘last supper’ on May 17th was a fitting way to bring the curtain down with a fine selection of accompaniments for the hopper obsessed patrons!

Maestro guitarist and singer Roger Menzies was in attendance fittingly supported by well-known Sri Lankan personality, the ageless and bouncing with energy Walter Seneviratne and the golden voice of Guy Varley. Well known music personality, Desmond De Silva a diner that night kindly obliged with a cameo appearance and when saxophonist extraordinaire Loxly Attan stepped up to the plate, it was sheer musical delight ; a section of the restaurant quickly transformed into a dance floor to burn off the calories of a delightful dinner.

Sri Lankan Consul General Mr. Lal Wickrematunge graced this occasion and very kindly made a presentation acknowledging the tremendous work Manjula, his wife and staff have rendered towards the Sri Lankan community at large.

We thank the loyal staff at Toongabbie DISH for their services over the years and wish Mangula and his team the best of luck at Glebe – DISH Restaurant is situated at 381 Glebe Point Rd, Glebe, NSW

(Open for Lunch & dinner, closed Tuesdays)

Click here or on the photos below to view the full album on eLanka Facebook page