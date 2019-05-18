BEAUTIFUL MESSAGE FOR WESAK

A rare conversation between

Lord Buddha & Bhikkhu Ananda….

1. Ananda :- I can’t find free time. Life has become hectic.

Buddha:- Activity gets you busy. But productivity gets you free.

2. Ananda :- Why has life become complicated now?

Buddha :- Stop analyzing life… It makes it complicated. Just live it.

3. Ananda :- Why are we then constantly unhappy?

Buddha :- Worrying has become your habit. That’s why you are not happy.

4. Ananda :- Why do good people always suffer?

Buddha :- Diamond cannot be polished without friction. Gold cannot be purified without fire. Good people go through trials, but don’t suffer.

With that experience their life becomes better, not bitter.

5. Ananda :- You mean to say such experience is useful?

Buddha :- Yes. In every term, Experience is a hard teacher. She gives the test first and the lessons later.

6. Ananda :- Because of so many problems, we don’t know where we are heading…

Buddha:- If you look outside you will not know where you are heading. Look inside. Eyes provide sight. Heart provides the way.

7. Ananda :- Does failure hurt more than moving in the right direction?

Buddha:- Success is a measure as decided by others. Satisfaction is a measure as decided by you.

8. Ananda :- In tough times, how do you stay motivated?

Buddha :- Always look at how far you have come rather than how far you have to go. Always count your blessing, not what you are missing.

9. Ananda :- What surprises you about people?

Buddha :- When they suffer they ask, “why me?” When they prosper, they never ask “Why me?”

10. Ananda :- How can I get the best out of life?

Buddha:- Face your past without regret. Handle your present with confidence. Prepare for the future without fear.

11. Ananda :- One last question. Sometimes I feel my prayers are not answered.

Buddha:- There are no unanswered prayers. Keep the faith and drop the fear. Life is a mystery to solve, not a problem to resolve. Trust me. Life is wonderful if you know how to live.

