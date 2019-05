by In

“THE HAWKE HAS FLOWN” – By Des Kelly

Photo source: ABC news

THE HAWKE HAS FLOWN, SO THERE YOU ARE,

A GREAT PRIME MINISTER OF AUSTRALIA,

HE SERVED THIS COUNTRY WITH PAUL KEATING,

AND MANY “REFORMS” HE DID BRING IN.

HE WAS A RHODES SCHOLAR, ONE OF THE BEST,

AS AN “UNION LEADER”, HE PASSED EVERY TEST,

ALSO KNOWN AS A LARRIKIN, HE LOVED HIS BEER,

TO HIS BOOZING PALS, HE BROUGHT MUCH CHEER.

HE HATED RACISM, TO HIS VERY CORE,

WITH HIS LABOR PARTY, HE OPENED MANY A DOOR,

HE WAS A GOOD LISTENER, ALWAYS EAGER TO LEARN,

DUMPED HIS “DRINKING HABITS”, NEVER TO RETURN.

HE WAS THE BEST LABOR P.M.AUSTRALIA HAS HAD,

A POPULAR HERO, HE’LL BE MISSED REAL BAD,

AUSSIE/LANKANS CONDOLE WITH HIS FAMILY TODAY,

“THE HAWKE HAS NOW FLOWN”, & ALL OF US SAY :-

“VALE’ BOB HAWKE,” AS E’LANKA DOES STATE,

“SLEEP NOW, IN PEACE, & GOD BLESS YOU, MATE”.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in- Chief). eLanka.