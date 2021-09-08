Sri Lanka’s Wire Communication Consultancy Group expands globally

Source:Bizenglish.adaderana

Ventures in to Maldives, Australia and New Zealand

Wire Communication Consultancy (WCC) Group announced its accelerated growth momentum with the expansion of its Strategic Public Relations, Communications and Corporate Reputation Management services to Maldives, Australia and New Zealand, setting up operations in the Asia-Pacific region.

The entry in to a global communication footprint would further solidify WCC’s presence and fortify its contribution to the strategic communications and reputation management industry, paving the way for multifold impactful partnerships across the region to channel its services. The WCC Group constantly research and innovates in core areas primarily in strategic public relations, reputation management, crisis communications, new age digital corporate communications and online reputation management, and PR Technology led research, monitoring and intel services.

Commenting on the expansion, Group Chairman of Wire Communication Consultancy, Ashan Kumar stated, “According to research analysts the global communications market is predicted to grow from $500 billion in 2020 to approx $800 billion by 2026 with an average compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9 percent. Global expansion has been the next step in our growth trajectory and a top priority of our business planning for the past couple of years, and the groundwork for same has been profiled with deep dedication and agile attention. While volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity (VUCA) continue, “communication” remains the common constant in all dynamics. Our team is constantly engaged in continuous research and service expansion to best serve our valued clientele while ensuring that our personified service offerings meet demands of time, creating the core purpose of communications, which as we believe is ‘Impact and Action’. We are proud to state that today a local Public Relations Consultancy and Reputation Management ideation is now truly global and the stage is now set for our next generation of Communication Entrepreneurs whom we define as ‘Communipreneurs’.”

The Strategic Communications Consultancy Group will further aim to fill the gap for customized Public Relations solutions, catering to all diverse economic and social segments.

“We continue to uphold our core strength in our organization – “our team”, which is undoubtably, our greatest asset. Our approach is grounded in the confidence that we have of our team’s commitment and ability to take initiative in catering the best to our present and future clients – local and beyond. The Group is confident that extending its offerings across borders will spotlight Sri Lankan ability and talent. The efforts will bridge international, regional network and practice to a growing and potential local Public Relations industry which has a very distinct memoire. We have identified the importance of the role the communications industry plays as a sizeable export revenue earner for Sri Lanka and we will continue to envision and most importantly action on all available opportunities whilst trust our core purpose sustainably”, commented Wire Communication Group Director Krishanthi Dhayalan.

The homegrown integrated communications Group, with over a decade of industry presence, consists of the globally award-winning and Edelman Affiliated Strategic Public Relations Consultancy – PR Wire Sri Lanka, Media Wire – content innovation-led media investment firm, Digital Wire –Corporate Online Reputation Management Consultancy (CORM), PR Wire Intel – Research and Behavioral Intelligence based Consultancy, CPR – independent strategic communications and storytelling Consultancy, Audite® – Media Monitoring Analysis, Reporting and Data Consultancy Company and Impact Wire – Sustainability, Impact and Cause Based Business Unit.

Photo Caption – Wire Communication Consultancy Group Chairman Ashan Kumar and Group Director Krishanthi Dhayalan