Barceló launches growth in Asia and announces two hotels in Sri Lanka

Source:Bizenglish.adaderana

The agreement with the local group LOLC includes the management of two other resorts in the Maldives

Hotel companies are beginning to dust off their expansion plans, waiting for the coronavirus crisis to be definitively controlled in the coming quarters. Barceló announced the opening of its first hotel in Sri Lanka on September 1 , as the first milestone of the agreement signed with Brown Investments, a subsidiary of the LOLC group in 2019. It is a Occidental brand hotel (Paradise Dambulla ) with 67 rooms and four stars, which will be followed by another from the Occidental brand (Eden Beruwala), whose doors will open on November 1. The pact also includes the management of two newly built hotels in the Maldives, which will be operational by the end of 2022, and the future development of a complex of three five-star hotels on an atoll in the Maldives.

The second largest hotel in Spain by size had an uneven entry into the Asian market, since it opted to do so in 2016 with Plateno , the second chain of the Asian giant, in order to grow in China and from there spread to other Southeast Asian countries. A few months later, Jin Jiang, which is currently the second largest chain in the world, with more than a million rooms, bought Plateno and disrupted the agreement with Barceló. In 2019, the Balearic hotel company found another local partner (Betterwood) with whom, once all the fears derived from the pandemic are dispelled, it wants to continue growing in the franchise model in China.