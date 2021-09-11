SriLankan Airlines wins PATA Gold award for excellence in marketing communication

Source:FT

National Carrier SriLankan Airlines, a member of the oneworld alliance, continuing to reaffirm the universal appeal of its marketing communication content, won a Gold award for its campaign ‘#SriLankanPromises’ in the ‘Marketing – Carrier’ category at the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Gold Awards 2021 on 8 September.

This year’s virtual award ceremony crowned 20 Gold award winners and two Grand Title winners out of 113 entries submitted by travel and tourism organisations and individuals worldwide, adjudged by a panel of 18 industry experts. This is the third consecutive PATA Gold award won by the airline out of the overall count of four awards that it has managed to win so far.

‘#SriLankanPromises’ is the brand retention campaign steered by the airline during the first global wave of the COVID-19 pandemic where all activities across the world, including air travel came to an indefinite standstill. Therefore, in the absence of an actual opportunity to serve its valued customers, and openings where the customers and supporters could actively engage with the airline brand, the campaign was aimed at spreading positivity, advocating the importance of staying home and retaining the enthusiasm and anticipation for future travel, all the while emphasising the underlying message of safety and wellbeing. The campaign was well-received by the social media community with over two million impressions.

SriLankan Airlines Chairman Ashok Pathirage said: “We are honoured to receive this award, especially at a time that we are resuming our global connectivity and inviting the world to experience our warmth and hospitality once again. As we look ahead for better days, an award is a validation that we are on the right track, and an inspiration to undertake more of such rewarding projects. I take this opportunity to thank PATA for this recognition, our supporters, well-wishers, and our valued customers across the globe for their support, goodwill and loyalty over the years.”

The ‘#SriLankanPromises’ campaign, carried out through the airline’s corporate social media pages, presents a threefold promise of the airlines’ renowned service, the promise of taking the traveller to the marvels of its home base Sri Lanka and travellers across the globe to their desired destination on the wings of SriLankan Airlines. One of the extensions of the campaign is the in-lockdown content collectively created by the airlines’ staff in commemoration of cultural festivities such as Vesak and Eid.

SriLankan Airlines also congratulates Cinnamon Hotel Management Ltd., a PATA Grand Title winner for Sustainability and Social Responsibility for its initiative ‘Cinnamon Travel Pledge’ and considers it a privilege to stand alongside the renowned hospitality leader to make Sri Lanka proud at the much-coveted global forum.

Some of the other award winners were Tourism Authority Thailand, MGM China, Meridian Adventure Dive Resort USA, Catalan Tourist Board Spain and Plaza Premium Group Hong Kong.

Founded in 1951, the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) facilitates meaningful partnerships to enhance the value, quality and sustainable growth of travel and tourism to, from and within the Asia Pacific region.

The association provides aligned advocacy, insightful research and innovative events to its more than 650 member organisations, including 82 government, state and city tourism bodies, 14 international airlines and airports, 71 hospitality organisations and 75 educational institutions, as well as thousands of youth members across the world.