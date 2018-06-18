St Paul’s Waragoda Benevolent Fund (Aust) Inc- From Little Things, Big Things Grow: Story: Marie Pietersz, Melbourne, Photographs: courtesy various Photographs: courtesy various

The Benevolent Fund’s main annual fundraiser event, the Autumn Soiree dinner dance, was held at the Good Shepherd Church Hall, Wheelers Hill, on 19 May 2018, and by its usual high standards, guests were treated to a good night, with music for dancing by Next Generation and DJ Ross, a sumptuous smorgasbord by MD Catering Services and a raft of raffle prizes, made possible by the regular donations of well-wishers. Table décor was by Wasanthie Jackson.

This tiny powerhouse, with its dedicated committee members and faithful supporters, is making its mark with bigger Sri Lankan school fundraisers, collecting money to facilitate the education of underprivileged students of St Paul’s Kelaniya, Sri Lanka.

“The Benevolent Fund was established in 2006 in memory of the School’s late Teacher & Vice Principal, my mother, Mrs Florence Senewiratne,” President Ruwanal Senewiratne said.

“Together with our private sponsors, the Fund has continued to sponsor disadvantaged students of St Paul’s ranging from Year 1 to Year 13, so they are able to attend school and complete their education. These students would otherwise not have been able to afford basic educational requirements such as clothing, educational materials and transport to do so.

“Sponsorship is based on student bio-data collected by the Past Pupils Association in Sri Lanka, in consultation with the Principal of this Government school, and forwarded to the Fund committee in Australia to make the final decision on the students to be sponsored, based on need, irrespective of race or religion.

“The PPA manages the Fund account established in Sri Lanka, while in Australia, fundraising and management of Fund activities are the responsibility of a small committee, comprising ex-students of St Paul’s and their spouses, with myself as President, Philomena Mather, my daughter, Bianca Senewiratne, Chrysette Outschoorn, Mike and Sebrina Hodgkinson, Claudette Jeffries and Ian Varney. Audited accounts are submitted annually to Consumer Affairs, Victoria.”

Founder member, Chrysette Outschoorn, moving to the warmer climes of Queensland, was farewelled at the event with a presentation made by Mrs Senewiratne’s great-granddaughter, Shakeena.

The Fund sponsors ten students, ensuring that they are able to complete their Advanced level of studies, if they so desire. Private sponsors make up the other sponsorships.

“We are proud to announce that we believe that the Fund would be able to sustain the education of the current sponsored students up to the General Certificate of Education (Advanced level) in Sri Lanka (equivalent to the Australian VCE), but there is more to do,” said Ruwanal.

The Fund Committee would like to thank its past-pupils, their friends and well-wishers for their continued support in the past and is calling on their ongoing support and new supporters to donate in any of the many ways they can.

To make a donation or to find out more about this worthy cause, please contact one the Committee members.

