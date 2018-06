Grade One admissions (2019) due date extended The closing date of applications for Grade One admissions for 2019 had been extended till July 10 due to ongoing postal strike, the Education Ministry said.

Veteran musical artist Ivor Dennis passes away Veteran musician and singer Ivor Dennis passed away at the age of 86 at his home in Seeduwa today. Bambarandu Bambarandu, Amaa Shanthikara, Naththal Naththal and Irawata Yana are

SL rupee hits 161 against US Dollar The value of Sri Lankan rupee dropped to a new low of 161 against the US Dollar on Monday. Earlier, it was recorded as 160 against the US Dollar.

Heavy traffic at D.R. Wijewardena Mw Heavy traffic was reported along the D.R. Wijewardena Mawatha in Colombo 10 due to a protest march organised by a group of postal workers outside the Central Mail Exchange (CME).