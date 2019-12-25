







STC OBA NSW/ACT Carol Service Report 2019

THOMIAN CHOIR HERALDS THE ADVENT SEASON, CHRISTMAS JUBILATION, A SPURRING MESSAGE FROM REV. DULEEP FERNANDO

All Saints Church Parramatta looked a picture, and the faithful gathered in great numbers, to herald the season of Advent and Christmas in true Thomian tradition.

Months of preparation preceded the event. Vasantha Weerakoon’s skilful tutoring and direction made for an evening of inspiring choral music with the story and message of the Nativity clearly and powerfully delivered by Rev Duleep Fernando, a former President of the Methodist Church, Sri Lanka.

Godelieve Ghavalas was in her element on the Pipe Organ! Cherished memories of Mt. Lavinia…of Lucian Nethsingha, Simon, Rev. L.G.B. Fernando and Russel Bartholomeusz filled the mind and soothed the senses.

The choir gave a remarkable and soulful performance, delivering each Carol with a judicious mix of power, devotion and reverence. From the first strains of “Once in Royal David’s City” – the ‘Solo’ verse sung beautifully by Sharon Sampath, to the mighty finale, “Sing Choirs of Angels” thundered from the west door, the congregation was transfixed. The congregational carols were sung with much joy and conviction.

The repertoire was a meld of old and new (unfamiliar). A carol by Peter Corenelius “The Three Kings” a solo sung by David Sansoni in his roaring bass was truly uplifting.

The polyphonic combination of song melody above and chorale tune sung by the choir below creates a unique, beautiful sonority.

A carol sung by the choir for the first time, “Sing We the Song of Emmanuel” Words and Music Matt Boswell, Matt Papa, Stuart Townend and Keith Getty started with the general theme of Christmas and the song title.

The song evolved with a joyful and majestic sounding tune combining the mystery of the Christmas story with the joy, jubilation, majesty with a lively distinct “pop” feel, that we celebrate at Christmas.

The 17th century hymn “Comfort, comfort now my people”, set to a 16th century tune from the Genevan Psalter had a distinctive character and a demanding “8.7.8.7.7.7.8.8.” metre together, they brought a ‘foreign’ flavour to the “Kings College, Cambridge – S. Thomas’ Mt. Lavinia” choral banquet.

The Band deserves honourable mention. The typically “western” combination of instruments crossed over effortlessly, from the throb of the rhythms of the ‘occident’ (complete with ‘bodhran’-like tones, produced on a mini-conga) to the infectious ‘pulse’ of Sri Lanka, both Tamil ((Chinna Paalan) and Sinhala

(Seenu Hundin).

Rev. Duleep Fernando, in his message, emphasised “dharma”. The WORD of GOD. And the Word took human form in the person of JESUS.

“GOD, who had given us all we have and need, gave HIMSELF. HE gave us also the gift of eternal life. HE introduced GOD’s Kingdom!” The riveting message was beautifully illustrated with anecdotes and word-pictures.

Rev Duleep challenged us boldly with the message of “Good News” and echoed loudly Prophet Isaiah “Clear the way through the wilderness…” Isaiah 40:3.He said, ‘We have all the trappings and delights of Christmas. Do we have The FATHER, and JESUS HIS son, our Saviour?’

The Warden of S.Thomas’ College Mt Lavinia in his traditional message makes a poignant reference to the occasion, quote “Thomians who have been nurtured since 1947 by the annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols introduced to S. Thomas’ by the legendary Chaplain, Canon Roy Yin, (who himself had served as a Chaplain at King’s College, Cambridge where the service format has first been introduced and perfected by his Dean, Eric Milner-White), treasure this service as part of the tradition to which they belong.

It is significant that wherever life’s pilgrimage has taken Thomians they have attempted to replicate this Service just as the old boys in New South Wales have been doing in Sydney these past years.”

A STC OBA NSW/ACT’s tradition continues in having all CMS (Ceylon Missionary Society) schools in Sri Lanka being represented by their OGA’s and OBA’s here in Sydney.

The Bible Lessons were read by Yasmin Abayasekara (Bishop’s College), Nala Ponniah (Chundikuli Girls College Jaffna) Shamali Perera (Ladies College) Antoiniette Vander Straaten (St Paul’s Milagiriya) Milroy Jayaveerasingam (St Johns College Jaffna) Dilip Kumar (Trinity College Kandy) Kulasiri Jayasinghe (S. Thomas College Mt. Lavinia) and by special invitation Theo Soumyaraj (Royal An College Colombo)

We draw your attention and commend you to the “Thank you” page in the souvenir booklet. We are especially grateful to Rev. Owen Goddard, Rector of All Saints Church Parramatta for his hospitality and to Ray Gok and his team of technicians.

Credits – David Sansoni, Rex Ratnam, Chelvi Manikam & Lesley Manickam

