“Stories in Song” 2019 – By Des Kelly

Yes folks, she was “Easy to love” too. Just as the recently late Aretha Franklin was, and rightfully so, Ella Fitzgerald, who was born in America in 1917, started her career in 1934 at “sweet seventeen” (and kissed often), after all, SHE went on to be known as the “First lady of song” another Jazz legend, during the times of Louis Armstrong & Frank Sinatra, to name just two, lauded for her precise intonation, her “feeling” for every song she sang, she passed on to her special jazz platform in the sky, on the 15th of June 1996.

