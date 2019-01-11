“STORIES IN SONG” SERIES 2019 – “Going to Pot” – By Des Kelly

They have sung around the World as individuals, entertaining millions of fans, making lots of money, writing superb songs (both of them), true Icons of Country Music, now teaming up to tell us that the World is “going to pot”, and, how true it is. Merle Haggard, who passed away on the 6th of April, 2016, & his buddy Willie Nelson, happily, still with us, tell us, in no uncertain terms, the state of the World, as it was, when they were recording the song. Well, it hasn’t got any better friends, as a matter of fact, it steadily got worse.

Our Universe has certainly “gone to pot”, our Politicians have all gone “potty”, and that is the understatement of the year 2019. The only consolation is the fact is that ordinary folk everywhere are beginning to realize this and are now taking steps to remedy the situation.

Back to the Music scene again, and when you see (and hear) these two “old troupers” sing and play those instruments together, firstly on their “diagnosis”, and finally on “Ramblin’ Fever”, regardless of which music genre’ you prefer, everyone must realize the true, stupendous talent of Professionals as they combine, to entertain you.

Merle Haggard, in addition to being a superb vocalist, was also a Songwriter of distinction, PLUS a multi- instrumentalist, playing both rhythm and lead guitar and the “fiddle” (violin, in the higher echelons of musicality), and Willie Nelson, singing in his own style, playing his old battered acoustic guitar that he named “Trigger”, an instrument that looks as though it would only cost a few dollars in a second-hand shop, but actually worth more than a few thousand, only because it belongs to this legend of Country Music. Ladies & Gentlemen, I give you, the late, very great Merle Haggard (in his prime), rest in peace, Merle, and Willie Hugh Nelson, with two songs that THEY do so well.

Desmond Kelly

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.