SUNDAY CHOICE

“The Covid-19 pandemic has changed our lives in dramatic—and often traumatic—ways. “Lockdown”, for instance, has become part of our everyday vocabulary in many cities and countries around the world, as restrictions on movements are imposed to curb the spread of the corona virus and living with these restrictions can be challenging.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has served to divide some relationships with loved ones along the lines of vaccination.

While in some cases there may be valid reasons for refraining from vaccination, such decisions have repercussions.

Given the tensions that COVID-19 vaccination disagreements may cause, relationships may take more work to maintain.

While vaccine hesitancy has decreased over time, many remain unvaccinated across the country. Tensions between those who have been vaccinated and those who remain unvaccinated have the potential to cause a rift in some friendships and relationships with family members. Unfortunately, these disagreements extend even beyond vaccine decisions, as many people still refuse to wear a mask, or put their mask back on, which can cause strife in personal and government relationships alike.

“Many believe it’s an individual choice and that I should just focus on my decision and not worry about anyone else’s. But a vaccine meant to combat a pandemic doesn’t work at an individual level.”— PAM IVERSON, WRITER AND ACTIVIST

“If one person says they do not want to talk anymore, respect their wishes. Never lecture, threaten, or shame a loved one for having different viewpoints.”— SANAM HAFEEZ, PSYD

In this present climate let’s be cautious with what we say and how we act, even if we have to agree to disagree. “ If on some point you think differently, that too God will make clear to you. (Philippians 3: 15)

This pandemic is fertile grown for Satan who wants to divide & rule. Therefore, “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour” (1 Peter 5:8) “ For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. Ephesians 6:12.

Lets pray for God’s intervention and protection and for the complete eradication of this disease from the world.

This hymn is dedicated to Australia. May His Spirit awaken & revive more of His Church in this great Southland, in Jesus Name.

