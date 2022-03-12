SUNDAY CHOICE – IS YOUR CROSS TOO HEAVY TO BEAR?

“Do not fear any of those things which you are about to suffer.

Indeed, the devil is about to throw some of you into prison, that you

may be tested, and you will have tribulation ten days. Be faithful

until death, and I will give you the crown of life” (Rev. 2:10).

Experiences in life can take a beating on the faith of Christians. The

saints in Smyrna, in the first century, were on the verge of

experiencing severe persecution. John wrote this epistle to encourage

them to not quit, but to press on. Whether you are a student, faculty

or staff, you will experience your share of tribulations, trials, or

troubles in this life. There may occur times when you will think that

God is unfair with you by giving you a cross you can’t bear or much

larger than others. Satan, the devil, wants you to think this way.

Years ago someone wrote the following thought-provoking story entitled

“Is Your Cross Too Heavy To Bear?”

The young man was at the end of his rope. Seeing no way out, he

dropped to his knees in prayer. “Lord, I can’t go on,” he said. “I

have too heavy a cross to bear.” The Lord replied, “My son, if you

can’t bear its weight, just place your cross inside this room. Then,

open that other door and pick out any cross you wish.” The man was

filled with relief and said, “Thank you Lord” and he did as he was

told.

Upon entering the other room, he saw many crosses; some so Large the

tops were not visible. Then, he spotted a tiny cross leaning against a

far wall. “I’d like that one, Lord,” he whispered. The Lord replied,

“My son that is the cross you just brought in.” When life’s problems

seem overwhelming, it helps to look around and see what other people

are coping with. You may consider yourself far more fortunate than you

imagined.

As you face today’s life experiences, remember the promise of the Lord

to not allow you to encounter a cross or situation that you can’t

handle (cf. I Cor. 10:13). The Lord never promised that we could pick

our cross, but He promised to be there to help us bear it. The Lord is

faithful! Make today a great day!” === Dr. Sam Jones

“ When we give up what we want we gain what we need”.

GOD’S PEACE AND LOVE”