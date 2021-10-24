Surfbort, Maxo Kream, Poppy Ajudha & More to Take the Stage at the 2022 SXSW Music Festival

We’re back and more excited than ever to share our first batch of Showcasing Artists set to perform at the 2022 SXSW Music Festival from March 14-20.

Today’s announcement includes over 240 artists from across the globe, both up-and-comers and veterans, ready to make some noise.

“Our first round of Showcasing Artists is a taste of what you can expect to see at SXSW 2022; a diverse lineup full of adventurous talent that’s ripe for discovery. We’re looking forward to bringing the music world back together next March to see where we’re headed.” – James Minor, Head of SXSW Music Festival

Leading the charge is rising London R&B vocalist Poppy Ajudha, trash punks turned Gucci models Surfbort, and Maxo Kream, fresh off the release of his new album Weight Of The World, who will make his return to SXSW.

From central and eastern Africa comes Kenyan industrial dystopian noise duo DUMA, East African underground rapper and Nyege Nyege affiliate MC Yallah, and 1970’s Zambian psychedelic rockers W.I.T.C.H. (We Intend To Cause Havoc). Other international acts include Brazilian folk-pop duo ANAVITÓRIA, Swiss-Tamil R&B singer Priya Ragu, and the latest great UK post-punk hope Yard Act.

A little closer to home, we are excited to announce some Texas favorites with San Antonio avant-experimental composer Claire Rousay, Houston’s newest baddie Monaleo, and Texas Americana troubadour James McMurtry.

Teen indie-rock trio, and new Matador signing Horsegirl is set to take the stage as well as the ever-prolific Ezra Furman, and playing their first shows in 25 years, a reunion of the posthumously appreciated indie-rock band Vitreous Humor. And finally, trifecta singer, songwriter, and producer as well as Song Exploder host Hrishikesh Hirway; Kansas City pop genre-blenders BLACKSTARKIDS; and Kevin Whelan’s (The Wrens) newly announced Sub Pop solo-venture Aeon Station join the lineup.

A few of this year’s showcase presenters include British Music Embassy, American Dreams, The Legendary SOB.’s, Nyege Nyege Tapes, Fire Records, Rolling Loud, The Anniversary Group, High Road Touring, Jazz re:freshed Outernational, Move Forward Music, Kill Rock Stars, Cosmica Artists + Records, Ernest Jenning Record Co., New West Records, Rocky Road Touring, Polyvinyl Records, Double Double Whammy, Keeled Scales, Park the Van, Don Giovanni Records, Nine Mile Records and Touring, and Focus Wales.

The Countdown Begins

While we wait for March, get to know this year’s Showcasing Artists: