Tamil asylum seeker family the Nadesalingams granted permanent visas after four-year battle – By Tobias Loftus

Source : abc.net.au

The Tamil family at the centre of a four-year immigration battle have received permanent visas, ending a community-driven campaign against their deportation.

Priya Nadaraja, Nades Murugappan and their daughters Kopika and Tharnicaa have been living in Biloela in regional Queensland since June, after the new Labor government granted them bridging visas.

The family previously spent four years in immigration detention after Priya’s visa expired in 2018 and both she and her husband’s claims for refugee status were rejected by the Coalition.

The ABC has confirmed the family was visited by the Department of Home Affairs team at their Biloela home today and told they had been granted permanent visas.

Family friend and “Home to Bilo” campaigner Angela Fredericks was with the family when officials visited.

“They let us know the news the minister was deciding to intervene and use his powers to grant all four family members permanent visas,” Ms Fredericks said.

“It was a very tense day as we knew they were coming but had no idea what for.

“So when they said the words ‘permanent’, there were just immediate tears and just such excitement and jubilation.