The annual cricket game between Sri Lanka Lions Sports Club & Instant Cricketers for the “Non Benders” shield was played on Sunday 10th of November at Ollie Webb Reserve, Parramatta, NSW.

The game was played under the proposed IPL 2020 changes as widely speculated in the recent sports news section in the media. Ie a squad of 14 were declared as a team instead of the usual 11, at the beginning of the game.

If interested in knowing more about IPL changes, check out the link https://www.wisden.com/indian-premier-league/ipl-2020-proposed-tweaks-what-mean.

In addition, special rules of 36 overs per team, maximum of only six (6) overs per bowler and a Maximum of 30 runs per batsmen were enforced.

The teams were led by two well known Sri Lankan personalities in NSW namely

Prasanna “Kari” Kariyawasam & Duke “Suren” Ramachandran

The players from the two declared squads were old boys of a very wide range of schools in Sri Lanka.

And they were…..

Sri Lanka Lions Social team * Instant Cricketers Team Siri Kamalasuriya (ex-Sri Jayawardenapura, Kotte) *Duke Suren Ramachandran (ex-S.Thomas, Mt Lavinia) Janar Weerasingham (ex-Royal, Colombo) *Stanley Jayanthakumar (ex-S.Thomas, Mt Lavinia) Mahen Selvarajah (ex-Royal, Colombo) *Eksath Perera (ex-S.Thomas, Mt Lavinia) Shanti Kumar (ex-Jaffna Central) *Jerome Gasperson (ex-S.Thomas, Mt Lavinia) Ranjan Lal Fernando (ex-Prince of Wales,Moratuwa) *Radesh Chanmugam (ex-Royal, Colombo) Shantha Gunasekera (ex-Prince of Wales,Moratuwa) –only batted *Raj Karunairatnam (ex-Royal, Colombo Priya Mudoon (ex-Ananda, Colombo) *Mathi Chelliah (ex-Colombo Hindu) Prianta Kariawasam (ex-Ananda, Colombo) *Shantha Kulasingham (ex-Wesley, Colombo) Nalin Perera (ex-St.Anthony’s , Katugastote *Max Anandappa (ex-De Mazenod, Kandana) Gamini Samarasinghe (ex-Mahinda, Galle) *Mark Ravindran (ex-Jaffna Central) Janaka Ranawaka (ex-Mahinda, Galle) *Ashok Ponnudurai (ex- St.John’s, Jaffna) Wasantha Hettiarachchi (ex-Dharmarajah, Kandy)-only fielded * Wimal Jesuthasan (ex- St.John’s, Jaffna) Arjuna De Silva (ex-St.John’s , Nugegoda) * JP Jeyapalan (ex- Royal College & Chundikuli Girls, Jaffna) Prasann Kariyawasam (Royal College & ex-Mrs. Senadheera’s Montessori for mainly girls, Ratmalana)

The honorary Head umpire was Suhen Setukavalar & The honorary Scorer was Gamini Jayawardena .

The toss was won by The Sri Lankan Lions Social team and they opted to bowl.

The Instant cricketers in their allocated 36 overs managed to get only 153 for the loss of 9 wickets .

The main contributors to the score were:

Radesh Chanmugam 30retired, Max Anandappa 25, Raj Karunairatnam 21, Stanley Jayanthakumar 13, Jerome Gasperson 12 & Eksath Perera 11

Wicket takers for “the Lions “ were:

Janar Weerasingham 3 for 9 in 3 overs (including a brilliant caught and bowl),

Shanti Kumar 2 for 15 in 3 overs, Mahen Selvarajah 2 for 20 in 5 overs,

Gamini Samarasinghe 1 for 16 in 3 overs & Ranjan Lal Fernando 1 for 23 in 5 overs

In reply The Sri Lanka Lions easily chased down the required runs for the loss of only 6 wickets .

The main contributors to the score were:

Shanti Kumar 31 retired, Gamini Samarasinghe 25, Arjuna De Silva 21 retired,

Prianta Kariyawasam 16, Mahen Selvarajah 15 & Priya Mudoon 14 retired

Wicket takers for “The instant cricketers” were :

Ashok Ponnudurai 2 for 23 in 5 overs, Radesh Chanmugam 2 for 27 in 5 overs Max Anandappa 1 for 28 in 6 overs

The awards were given at the end as follows:

Best Batsman – Radesh Chanmugam ( Instant Cricketers )

Best Bowler – Janar Weerasingham ( SriLanka Lions )

Best Allrounder – Mahen Selvarajah ( SriLanka Lions )

Man Of The Match – Shanti Kumar ( SriLanka Lions )

Winning team captain Prasannna Kariyawasam magnanimously requested the regular captain Gamini Jayawardena ( who was injured before the game) to accept the “Non Benders Shield” on behalf of his team from the representative of the previous holders of the shield “The instant cricketers”.

In conclusion, the hard work put in by both by Prassanna Kariyawasam & Jerome Gasperson to ensure that this social game was played in such a “friendly” atmosphere was not lost amongst the players from both sides and they unanimously echoed the sentiment and wished for this fixture to continue for many more years to come.

