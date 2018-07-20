“THE GOOD & BAD”(The happy & sad) – By Des Kelly

Friday, the 20th of July, 2018, a bleak, cold Winters day in Melbourne, & here I sit (as I do, most of the time, nowadays) warm & comfortable, at home, in a “Retirement Village”, with my television tuned in, as usual, to Channel 2, to watch two consecutive programmes, “One plus one”, followed by “Foreign Correspondent”. Journalist & T.V.Presenter Jane Hutcheon’s featured Rhonda Burchmore, today. This 6 foot, stunning Australian Entertainer had an amazing story to tell, and anyone who may get the chance to see a “repeat” of this interview, would be well advised to do so. It was so very interesting because Rhonda tells her life story (in brief), yet, in details, that were both very happy & also heartbreaking, at times. There was no acting, here. I thoroughly enjoyed the reality of it all, and congratulate Rhonda who said it, as it was, warts & all. There is no doubt in my mind that she would have been, whatever she wanted to be, all 6 foot of her. A talented songstress, dancer, comedienne, actress, whatever, this lady gets a 100% tick of approval, and all I could do,is to wish her all the very best, in her every endeavour. She certainly deserves it. Go, Rhonda !.

Jane Hutcheon also a top interviewer, in my opinion, has had plenty of television experience, knows exactly how to put her interviewees at their ease, thereby giving her viewing audiences, myself included, the chance to watch a programme that is both entertaining and informative. No stupid inane questions here, simply those that bring out, even some of the more personal answers, normally withheld from interviewers with less experience in what is considered to be a difficult “gig”. You are doing a great job, Jane, so keep on keeping on, and all the very best to you.

And so, to “Foreign Correspondant”, another daunting experience for Peter FitzSimons, husband of still another stunning Aussie lady, Lisa Wilkinson, in which he takes on the Australian Government’s handling of Aussie/New Zealanders who have been deported back to NZ for various reasons after having lived in Australia previously. There will be no names or pack-drill here, simply because this programme was about a few NewZealanders , rather than one particular case. I’m afraid I will be writing all day to bring you good readers all the details of these deportees, so we will leave it at that.They were all deported for a reason, however. While there are plenty of GOOD NewZealanders, these were a BAD lot.

It doesn’t really matter what anybody thinks. It is high time ANY incumbent Australian Government got really tough with ANY hopeless “residents” in this Country. There has been a huge lack of discipline in this Country, so far, and this writer has been resident here for 56 years, to date.

The “vetting” of both migrants and refugees has been pathetic. It has only been very recently (after President Trump introduced the idea), that Australia has cottoned on, and is now more careful as to who comes here to live.

As I have written many times before, it SHOULD START with the Department of Immigration & Emigration. To put it briefly, “Immigrate the good, Emigrate the bad, put-up with the ugly (they can’t all be good-looking like “you know who”),

keep vetting until you wet yourself the wetter, the better, & if they cannot live here as the Aussies do, obey Australian Laws, assimilate, congregate & dissipate, at Australian bars, learn the Aussie lingo, and pronounce your “a’s as i’s, then don’t bloody come here. We don’t want you. Multiculturalism is fine, but Multiculturists are not dragged here by the “short & curlys”. They wish to come here, so, must be prepared to live as the Aussies do.

Peter FitzSimons isn’t a bad guy; and neither is he a bad Interviewer. If he was, then Lisa would not have married him. However, he was on the BAD side of this argument with Peter Dutton, who, as Politicians do, gave valid reasons why these particular New Zealanders were deported back to their Country. They were all living here, did bad things and were told to go back home & do whatever they wanted to, back there. Fair enough. Peter Dutton, thank you for that.

Now, please revoke the application of this I.S.Terrorist, who wishes to come back to Australia to “teach” any gullible idiots the art of terrorism. Let him stay where he is.

That, folks is this version of Good & Bad, Happy & sad.

Please read it, & hopefully, keep Australia SAFE.

Desmond Kelly.

Star of eLanka

(Editor-in-Chief).

.