“THE HAG” – By Des Kelly

Quite possibly, one of the best know names in “Country Music”, certainly, one of my top favourites, he was a Songwriter, Singer, fiddle-player, and guitarist, all in one, and, like so many other great Country Icons of America, had a tough life, not only before he became a “Star”, but even after~ when many pretty young ladies (he married five of them), gave him a hard time, trying to keep him toeing the line, which he refused to do, even when it was for his own good. I have always admired Merle Haggard, God rest his Soul, as he died exactly 79 years after he was born, he passed on to the old Opry in the sky, on his 79th birthday.

There are definitely many more amazing things about this guy, who will always be fondly remembered as “Hag”, that the general public did not know, but “WAKE-UP” folks,

here are yet another ELEVEN!!.

Merle Haggard: 11 Things You Didn’t Know About the Country Legend

Merle Haggard is undoubtedly one of the greatest country musicians of all time. Following an incredible career marked by number one hits, successful collaborations with artists like George Jones, and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, his name with forever be listed among the genre’s greats. Known for challenging mainstream Nashville with his iconic Bakersfield Sound, the Hag always pushed the limits and stayed true to himself, from his very first top 10 hit, “(My Friends Are Gonna Be) Strangers” to 2015’s Django & Jimmie with Willie Nelson. He’s a true American legend.

Here are 11 things you might have not known about country music’s beloved Merle Haggard.

1. His singing career was inspired by Johnny Cash

Haggard was an inmate of San Quentin Prison in California when he was 20 years old and saw Johnny Cash perform. He had been in and out of jail for a slew of crimes and was currently serving a 15-year sentence. (He really did turn 21 in prison.) After an early release in 1960, Haggard got straight to work and recorded his first top 20 hit on the Billboard chart within three years. In a lost interview published by Rolling Stone, Haggard describes the friendship they built over the years.

“We were always humorous with each other. I criticized him one time for something he did, and he answered me, ‘Haggard, you have the ugliest face in country music.’ We had that kind of sense of humor back then. But later I missed a couple of dates out in Oregon when I was 49 years old, and he and June called me and said, What’s the matter, Haggard, did you get ahold of some bad dope?’ I said, “No.” He said, “What’s the matter?” I said, ‘I’m 49 years old, Cash. I’m fixin’ to turn 50.’ He said, ‘Oh, my God. I wound up in rehab when I turned 50. I totally understand.’ … He helped me every time he had a chance to help me, and I would have done the same for him.”

2. He was born in a boxcar

During the Great Depression, Haggard’s parents lived in Oklahoma but decided to relocate to Bakersfield, California for a better life after their barn burned down. The singer’s father, James, worked for the Santa Fe Railroad and ended up converting an old boxcar into a home for his family. Merle was born in that very boxcar and spent many years as a child there.

3. Ronald Reagan pardoned his past life of crime

In 1972, Governor Ronald Reagon pardoned all of the past crimes that Haggard had to his name. The star was so touched he even mentioned it when he performed for President Reagan 10 years later. At the concert, he said, “I hope the president will be as pleased with my performance today as I was with his pardon 10 years ago.”

4. He was great at impressions

Haggard was so skilled at impersonating other country artists he was frequently asked to do so as evidenced by this clip from the Glen Campbell Show. Not only does he perfectly capture the sounds of Marty Robbins, Hank Snow, Buck Owens, and Johnny Cash, but also shows their facial expressions and their mannerisms when performing.

5. He was awarded an honorary degree

California State University- Bakersfield, gave the “Okie From Muskogee” singer the honorary degree of Doctor of Fine Arts in 2013. When Haggard walked up to receive this honor he said “Thank you. It’s nice to be noticed.”

6. He defended the Dixie Chicks

After the Dixie Chicks criticized President George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq on stage they received major backlash from fans. Haggard felt they had the right to express their opinion and didn’t understand why there was such a verbal witch hunt out for the trio.

They’ve cut such an honest groove with their career,” Haggard wrote (quote via Rolling Stone). “Because they don’t like George Bush, should we take their records off? I really found that sort of scary. Are we afraid of criticism? And if so, why? It seems to me, we’re guilty in this country of doing everything we’ve always opposed all my life. I’m almost afraid to say something. It got to the point where my wife said, ‘Be careful what you say.’ Well, that’s really not the America I’m used to.”

7. He made the Guinness Book of World Records

The country star made the Guinness Book of World Records after buying 5,095 drinks of Canadian Club for an entire club. The bill was $12,737.50 and became the largest round of drinks ever purchased.

8. He taught himself to play the guitar as a child

Following his father’s death, Haggard’s brother Lowell gave him his first guitar. Inspired by Bob Wills, Lefty Frizzell and Hank Williams, he taught himself to play

9. He received a Lifetime Achievement Award from John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

Following his Kennedy Center Honor for contributions to American culture, he was celebrated at a gala with performances by Kris Kristofferson, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Vince Gill, Jamey Johnson, Kid Rock, Miranda Lambert, and Brad Paisley.

10. He had 38 No. 1 hits on the country charts

The country legend is known for hit country songs such as “Sing Me Back Home”, “Mama Tried”, “Pancho and Lefty” (with Willie Nelson), “Workin’ Man Blues,” “The Fightin’ Side of Me,” and “Today I Started Loving You Again” (with Bonnie Owens).

11. Toby Keith saved one of his last shows

Haggard was performing at Mandalay Bay Ballroom in Las Vegas on Feb. 6, 2016 and he was in really rough shape. It was one of his very last performances and he probably should have been in a hospital instead of one stage. Toby Keith came to see the show and jumped up on stage to help perform Haggard's songs when he was unable to.








