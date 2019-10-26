







“THE SALT OF THE EARTH” – By Des Kelly

Everyone knows that too much salt is not good for human consumption, and yet, food without salt is not only bland, it is tasteless as well. However, this little article is not primarily about salt-consumption, it is more about comparison rather than consumption, showing us that little things come in much more attractive packages.

We just put up with a sprinkle of the stuff, the the great Mahatma Gandhi had a lot more to do with, in his day (but that is another story). I do think however, that Aussies do love, and use much more salt than even the Sri Lankans do.

When I first came to Australia, I was amazed at the amount of salt(mainly),used at their famous bbq’s. Not much pepper, because spices in general were unheard of, until us, Asians migrated to this Country & introduced the miscellaneous “goodies” to our new Aussie mites (mates),

resulting in the fact that, to them, we then suddenly became “THE SALT OF THE EARTH”. Now, these same Aussies prefer more spices in their food than these “kalu-puka Suddhas” do. This said, I will lay down my mammoty & let all our good readers peruse this.

Desmond Kelly

Editor-in-Chief eLanka

*Salt -VS- Rice…*

If you were to cook 3 cups of rice, would you add 3 cups of salt to it ?

Certainly not !

So, in every preparation of rice, the rice always outnumbers the salt, yet a little salt makes a huge difference /impact in the overall outcome.

In the room in which you currently are, look up at the ceiling…

What is the size of the bulb compared to the size of the room ?

It is probably a ratio of 1:5000.

Yet, darkness flees the entire space once the small bulb is switched on.

*If I am the salt of the earth, and the light of the world, then “little me” has the ability to make big things happen..*

Sometimes, because we feel outnumbered or overwhelmed at the sheer magnitude of evil or wrong-doers, we then choose powerlessness, and decide to go with the flow, not standing up for what we believe is right.

*Little doesn’t mean insignificant.*

*You are significant.*

Your presence should make a BIG difference.

Stop waiting to be on the side of the majority.

*They may be the majority, but they are the trivial majority, and you are the impactful minority.*

They are the rice of the world, and you are the salt of the world..

*They are the room and you are the light.*

*Make your influence felt!*

Remember:

You are the world’s seasoning, to make it beautiful…

So if we can just do the right seasoning to make even one life beautiful our life is worth living.

Be the salt or the light in someone’s life every moment & everyday.