





Launch party – “KUKULAS” Restaurants, newly opened in Parramatta, Sydney, and Canberra – video by Harold Gunatillake

At this launch function Buriyani and fried chicken with salads were served, and it was spicy exquisite and mouth-watering.

They are specialised on Portuguese style chicken with Sri Lankan touch.

There were over 400 participants and they all had a wonderful gastrocnemius experience. SYDNEY(shop 1 ,20 VICTORIA Road North Parramatta .) Promotional video done by Dr. Harold Gunatillake





