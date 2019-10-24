







“THE WHIPS ARE OUT” – By Des Kelly

The BEST news that we, in Australia have heard in

a long time. Whips will no longer be allowed to be used on all racehorses in this Country. Jockeys will ride these magnificent animals minus these whips, which, although they are not items of the torture we understand them to be, still gives the “Sport of Kings” a very bad look indeed.

Personally, I cannot wait to see this legislation come into the Horse-racing Industry. After the shocking treatment of these beautiful animals who always try their hearts out to make their owners wealthy, the fact is that some of them have been discarded by these “heartless humans” who do not seem to give a damn about what happens to them when they cannot race anymore.

Once they cannot make money like they used to, some lucky racehorses then become the pets of their owners who look after them until they die. Unfortunately, others are sent to various abattoir slaughter-houses to end up as horse-meat, shipped to Countries around the World who seem to prefer horse-meat to cattle-meat.

There is nothing wrong with this. After all, thousands of cattle are slain every day in order to provide meat, which human beings prefer, if they are not entirely vegetarian

but, this slaughter of whatever meat it is, MUST be carried out HUMANELY. Cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and even little chickens quite possibly realize that they will end up on a dinner-plate somewhere, but then they must NEVER BE TORTURED, BEFORE THEY ARE SLAUGHTERED.

This has been big news in Australia recently. In a First World Christian Country that is supposed to love animals in general, to see what has been happening recently amazes me. Again, from the “chooks”, to rabbits used as “live bait” for their greyhounds (also treated atrociously), to cattle, live export ones, crowded on ships, barely able to breathe, and now, retired racehorses.

MUCH TOUGHER LAWS MUST BE LEGISLATED BY INCUMBENT GOVERNMENTS, AS SOON AS POSSIBLE, TO STOP ANIMAL-CRUELTY IN ANY WAY, SHAPE OR FORM.

PRISON TERMS FOR THOSE WHO FLOUT THESE LAWS ARE NECESSARY TO TEACH THEM A LESSON.

Animals are also creatures of God, just as humans are.

They feel love and are loyal to those who love them.

They also feel pain and suffering, just as humans do, but

because they cannot talk, their eyes tell the story.

To all the “scumbag-slaughters” who have to deal with these animals, all I ask is, look into the eyes of these animals, think of your children & family & how you would feel if THEY were treated like this, and I think you would act differently.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief)– eLanka.