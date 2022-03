The Walawwa comes alive for Moomba as Melbourne gets back to normal activity – by Trevine Rodrigo

Come Together and guest band Replay 6 had the packed house rekindling their lost freedom on the dance floor. The smorgasbord was absolutely top class making the night memorable.

The event organised by Esric Jackson with Nash Samarakoon and Shehan Wijewardena of the Walawwa, raised $500 from the raffle draw. The funds will be channelled to the struggling music industry in Sri Lanka.