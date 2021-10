Three uncapped players in SL Women’s WC Squad-by Dhammika Ratnaweera

Vishmi Gunaratne-Imesha Dulani-Sachini Nisansala

Source:Dailynews

Three uncapped players have been included in Sri Lanka’s 17-member Squad for next month’s ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

The three newcomers are Imesha Dulani (Devapathiraja MV, Ratgama), Vishmi Gunaratne (Seenigama Ladies CC) and Sachini Nisansala (Devapathiraja MV and Seenigama Ladies CC).

Five standby players have also been named as cover for any injury before the team leaves for Zimbabwe on November 15.

Sri Lanka, Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, Ireland, Thailand, Papua New Guinea, USA, Netherlands and hosts Zimbabwe will feature in the 10-team World Cup Qualifier to decide three qualifiers for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3.

Sri Lanka Squad: Chamari Atapattu (Captain), Harshitha Madavi (Vice-Captain), Prasadini Weerakkody, Inoka Ranaweera, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Sugandika Kumari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kavisha Dilhari, Tharika Sewwandi, Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne and Sachini Nisansala.

Standby players: Umesha Thimashini, Kawya Kavindi, Madushika Mettananda, Sathya Sandeepani and Lihini Apsara.