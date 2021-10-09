SL reiterates strong concern with Canada

Source:Dailymirror

Sri Lanka registered its strong concern with Canada regarding the Private Members Public Bill passed earlier this year in the Ontario Legislative Assembly including Sri Lanka’s objection to the unacceptable association of genocide into the past conflict, a statement from the Foreign Ministry said.

Foreign Minister Prof G.L. Peiris raised concerns when he met the High Commissioner of Canada David McKinnon at the Foreign Ministry. A number of areas of ongoing bilateral cooperation were discussed. The Minister also briefed the High Commissioner on Sri Lanka’s recent multilateral engagements in Geneva and New York.

The High Commissioner stated that this issue, which was a decision by the Ontario Legislative Assembly, is in a judicial process relating to a Constitutional Question. He agreed to keep the Minister informed of developments.

The Minister updated the High Commissioner on progress related to Sri Lanka’s vaccination programme and the gradual opening up of the country. The Minister appreciated Canada’s contribution to Sri Lanka’s process of recovery from the pandemic. Sri Lanka continues to seek vaccine availability from all available sources.

The High Commissioner briefed the Minister on post- Covid recovery in Canada and economic collaboration between Sri Lanka and Canada, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

The Minister also updated the High Commissioner on his address to the UN Human Rights Council and on progress on matters related to human rights and the recent steps taken domestically. The High Commissioner thanked the Minister for the update and encouraged Sri Lanka to make progress on the matters raised by the Council.