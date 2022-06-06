Ticket sales for Sri Lanka – Aussie series from today- by Dhammika Ratnaweera

Source:Dailynews

Sri Lankan cricket series between Australia and Australia ‘A will commence on June 7. The Tickets for the upcoming matches between Sri Lanka and Australia can be purchased today from 9:30 a.m. at Sri Lanka Cricket headquarters at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (from June 8) and at Galle International Cricket Stadium (from June 26). Tickets can also be purchased online at www.srilankacricket.lk.

Meanwhile, SLC already decided to open gates (free of charge) for the Sri Lanka A and Australia A Matches. The two ODIs of the A team will be held on June 8 and 10 at the SSC grounds followed by two four-day games (June 14 to 17 first four-day and June 21 to 24 second four-day game) at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

According to the Sri Lanka Cricket, tickets will not be sold at the venue on the match day. Tickets booked online can be collected from the SLC Headquarters at Maitland Place, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium counters, and Galle International Cricket Stadium counters before the match day. However, the public, who purchased online tickets cannot collect their tickets from the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium counters. Issue counter and anyone who comes to purchase a ticket can get SLC Headquarters counter.

The R. Premadasa International cricket stadium match tickets prices are 300, 1,500, 2,500, 4,000, 5,000 rupees each while Pallekele matches ticket prices are 300, 2,000, 4,000, 5,000, 6,500 rupees each . In addition the Galle International cricket stadium test match ticket prices are 300, 500, 1,000, 5,000, 7,500 rupees each.