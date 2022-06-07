AFFILIATED TO CITY & GUILDS OF LONDON INSTITUTE UK FLITS – by Sunil Thenabadu

Future Links Institute of Technological Studies is a Sri Lankan Vocational Training Institute registered under the Tertiary and Vocational Education Commission (TVEC) to deliver National Vocational Qualifications (NVQ), registration no. P01/0535, as an approved institute under the City & Guilds of London Institute, U.K., center registration number 844120, to deliver International Vocational Qualifications (I.V.Q)

Future Links Institute of Technological Studies is a community of people, academics, administrators, and students, committed to learning, discussion, innovation, and spreading new knowledge. The institute places value on professional development, knowledge progress, and the pursuit of certainty. All education is about developing learning and enquiry. Still, as an institute, we focus upon areas at the boundaries of knowledge and work to refine those methods of reasoning and understanding, which helps us push back those boundaries: students and staff to do this both together and also independently of each other.

At FLITS we strive for excellence in everything that we do. We foster staff and students’ potential for high achievement who are committed to realizing this potential through an independent research and research-oriented teaching and learning technique. We prize and defend the unique and intimate relationship between teaching and research as in a typical university. The relationship between students and the institution, particularly concerning teaching experience which is mutually dependent.

City & Guilds Insitute’s vocational credentials are accepted worldwide across 120 countries. A lively learner can attain the rank of Engineer in a specified career along this route with time. A student possessing meagre G.C.E.O/L or Advanced Level familiarity could, on this track, reach an unprecedented high degree in a selected career path. Students could also be trained to sit for London Ordinary Level and Advanced Level examinations.

In a nutshell, a few notable triumphs are: in July 2008, we commenced City and Guilds curricula in FLITS with a troop of 3905-Motor Vehicle Engineering-Technician certificate level. In the year 2013, it was one of our learners who was adjudicated as the ‘Outstanding Learner’ winning the coveted ‘City & Guilds gold medal” for the outstanding learner in engineering in the whole of Asia. Also, in 2014/2015, our student was adjudged winner of City & Gilds-UK been the ‘Outstanding Learner’ Only City & Guilds affiliated institute in Sri Lanka for city & Guilds of London UK.We at FLITS train up to Lavel 5 of affiliated City & Guilds Institute London. UK.

our website:- https://www.cityandguilds.com/search?n=25&lat=7.873054&lng=80.771797&l=sri+lanka&q=future+links&t=centres&s=relevance

FLITS is pitched with workshops, amenities, and qualified set of competent lecturers, who are advantageous to an atmosphere that creates competent technicians and engineers. On an average, six hundred students graciously pass out from FLITS annually after successful tenures.

Currently, the courses that are in demand which are conducted are:

Engineering programs, Automobile Engineering including Hybrid Technology Engineering, Civil Engineering, Industrial mechanical Engineering, Electronic engineering to Electric Vehicle Mechanical Engineering to other programs such as ABE UK , Business Management, HR, and Marketing ably assisted by a team of expertise lecture panel.

The above paves the path as the easiest path to become a future Qualified Engineer, Engineer – Engineering Technician –

Enrolment is via a CV resume submission and subsequently through an interrogating procedure with our executive staff. Excellent results at G.C.E. O/L Mathematics, Science and English cum G.C.E. A/L Commerce and Arts streams. Students strive for the Certificate level in Engineering, G.C.E. A/L. For those Mathematics and Science streams, students could directly apply for the Diploma Level in Engineering. We are open all seven days of the week 8 AM to 5 PM.

Admission of students to FLITS takes place in January, March, June, and September each year to students who need to sit exams in June/December following year. FLITS is the official training provider for the City & Guilds Engineering program for Career Guidance and Counselling at the Skills Development Centre of Royal College – Colombo 7.

As the social responsibility to guide Sri Lankan students for a bright future, FLITS had decided to engage with the current vocational training path under the government schools’ education system. FLITS vocational training institute has introduced the automobile practical training program to support G.C.E. A/L engineering technology students’ sans any fee. These practical lessons are held one day per week, operating for up to five months spell. The program commenced in 2015 for schools in the western province upon obtaining formal consent from the Ministry of Education.

We are a registered agency that provides opportunities for workers with multi-faceted skills in various fields to offer prospects for foreign job seekers since the year 1990, the rapport has been continued to date. Our grid traverses beyond states, including Europe, the U.S.A., and the Middle East. We deliver a wide range of expert services to foreign organizations to meet their cadre requirements. Our institute has lately introduced ’a distant learning method for aspirant foreign students who are able to join with us in our programs.

FLITS followers are countless delivering job opportunities, experiencing constant job enquiries from local and foreign employers with an unparalleled steadfast service well supported by the panel of lecturers headed by the ‘ Founder/Adviser’, Mr Suraj Dandeniya Managing Director, Mr Roshan Abeysiriwardhana, Directress Nuwanthika Abeysiriwardhana, with Head of Academics, Manager Training, Business Development Manager, Head of Administration. the rest of the technical staff who discharge duties with supreme sacrifice and dedication.

For more information, kindly contact us on + 94117446460,+94761404525.+94761404527.

