eLanka Newsletter – 5th June 2022 – 2nd Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

“A PAPAL VISIT” – by Des Kelly

Sri Lanka Political Crisis triggered by an economic Collapse – By Dr harold Gunatillake

Yupun Abeykoon set New Sri Lanka & South Asian Record in 100m by clocking 10.06sec at Dessau Germany

7-Day Mindfulness Meditation Challenge by Uma Panch Mindset Coaching

Why jazz drumming legend Eric Harland had to go to Bible school – By John Shand

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 108 03 06 2022

First Batch of China’s Grant Medicines to arrive in SL on June 3

VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY

SRI LANKA CRICKET NEWS -MAY 2022

SANGEETHA WEERARATNE PHENOMINAL ROLE MODEL ACTRESS, ENTREPRENUER.MODEL AT PEAK OF STARDOM – by Sunil Thenabadu

Insulin Sensitivity, insulin resistance and insulin unresponsiveness – By Dr harold Gunatillake

“A Kelly-Klassic” – by Des Kelly

Tony Brent Collection – by Patrick Ranasinghe

The Burgher Association Australia Winter 2022 Bulletin issue

Bengali tiger cubs attract visitors at Zoo…

Sri Lanka will ascertain their true strength against the rampant Australians fresh from a successful tour of Pakistan – by Trevine Rodrigo (Melbourne – eLanka Sport editor)

Russian passenger plane stopped in Katunayake by court order

SUNDAY CHOICE – The Lord’s Prayer

Bollywood singer KK dies after concert In Kolkata

Obituary: Gunatissa Panduwawela (P K G)

Nigel Slater’s recipe for grilled chicken and curry sauce – By Nigel Slater

INVESTING IN YOUTH KEY TO STRENGTHENING HARMONY IN NSW

Make The Best of the End of Financial Year (EOFY) – By Rohan and Gita Hettiaratchi

BOOK REVIEW: Pemulwuy The Rainbow Warrior (by Eric Willmot) – By Wimal Kannangara

Sober Islands Trincomalee Harbour – by Stefan D’silva

“WILD-CATS” by Des Kelly

Obituary Notices June

