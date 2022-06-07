eLanka Newsletter – 5th June 2022 – 2nd Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia
Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter
“A PAPAL VISIT” – by Des Kelly
Sri Lanka Political Crisis triggered by an economic Collapse – By Dr harold Gunatillake
Yupun Abeykoon set New Sri Lanka & South Asian Record in 100m by clocking 10.06sec at Dessau Germany
7-Day Mindfulness Meditation Challenge by Uma Panch Mindset Coaching
Why jazz drumming legend Eric Harland had to go to Bible school – By John Shand
Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 108 03 06 2022
First Batch of China’s Grant Medicines to arrive in SL on June 3
VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY
SRI LANKA CRICKET NEWS -MAY 2022
SANGEETHA WEERARATNE PHENOMINAL ROLE MODEL ACTRESS, ENTREPRENUER.MODEL AT PEAK OF STARDOM – by Sunil Thenabadu
Insulin Sensitivity, insulin resistance and insulin unresponsiveness – By Dr harold Gunatillake
“A Kelly-Klassic” – by Des Kelly
Tony Brent Collection – by Patrick Ranasinghe
The Burgher Association Australia Winter 2022 Bulletin issue
Bengali tiger cubs attract visitors at Zoo…
Sri Lanka will ascertain their true strength against the rampant Australians fresh from a successful tour of Pakistan – by Trevine Rodrigo (Melbourne – eLanka Sport editor)
Russian passenger plane stopped in Katunayake by court order
SUNDAY CHOICE – The Lord’s Prayer
Bollywood singer KK dies after concert In Kolkata
Obituary: Gunatissa Panduwawela (P K G)
Nigel Slater’s recipe for grilled chicken and curry sauce – By Nigel Slater
INVESTING IN YOUTH KEY TO STRENGTHENING HARMONY IN NSW
Make The Best of the End of Financial Year (EOFY) – By Rohan and Gita Hettiaratchi
BOOK REVIEW: Pemulwuy The Rainbow Warrior (by Eric Willmot) – By Wimal Kannangara
Sober Islands Trincomalee Harbour – by Stefan D’silva
“WILD-CATS” by Des Kelly
Obituary Notices June
Click below for events