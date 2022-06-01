Bollywood singer KK dies after concert In Kolkata

Photo Source:india.postsen.com

Source:dailymirror.lk

Popular Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath also known as KK passed away hours after a concert in Kolkata on Tuesday.

After his performance, the playback singer was not feeling well and went to his room in Grand Hotel, where he collapsed. Repeated attempts to revive him failed. Later, he was rushed to CMRI hospital. It is being suspected that he died after suffering a heart attack.

The singer, known for songs like Pal and Yaaron, which went on to become big hits among teens in the late 1990s, had earlier today posted photos from his concert at Kolkata’s Nazrul Manch.