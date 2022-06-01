Nigel Slater’s recipe for grilled chicken and curry sauce – By Nigel Slater

A chicken supper inspired by a classic Japanese curry.

Make the sauce: roughly chop 2 spring onions and put them in the bowl of a food processor. Peel 40g of ginger and 3 cloves of garlic, then add to the onions.

Peel and roughly chop 250g of carrots, then add them to the other ingredients together with 350g of tomatoes.

Pour in 3 tbsp of runny honey together with 3 tbsp of light soy sauce. Add 2 tbsp of garam masala and 2 of mild curry powder.

Halve and seed 1 small red chilli and add that, too. Process to a thick paste, then transfer to a wide, shallow saucepan. Place over a low to moderate heat and simmer for 12 minutes, then pour in 400ml of chicken stock and bring to the boil. Lower the heat and continue simmering for 20 minutes, stirring from time to time to prevent the sauce from sticking. Stir in a handful of chopped coriander.