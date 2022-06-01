Obituary: Gunatissa Panduwawela (P K G)

It is with deep sadness that we note the passing away of Gunatissa Panduwawela after a brief illness. He had been receiving treatment overseas and had returned to the country.

Tissa who was popularly known as Pandu, was a School Prefect in 1973 & 1974 and was the 1st X1 Hockey captain.

This landed proprietor was a well known Desiccated Coconut manufacturer and exporter.

A Private funeral is scheduled for Thursday.

Our deepest sympathies go out to the bereaved family members including the brothers.

May he attain the supreme bliss of nirvana.

Late PKG Pandwawela ” Pandu” is third from left at our last Prefects reunion. Tissa Panduwawela passed away aged 68. From memory he won his hockey colours and was also a very good basketballer.