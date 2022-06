MY PRIDE & JOY – by Des Kelly

Is this cute little baby boy. His name is Lenny, such fun to be with, a proud combination of Kelly & Smith. Never did think that I’d get this far, but, to all you good folk, well, there you are !!.

So far, he is the one, & only one, I AM EXTREMELY PROUD OF MY

……………………. GREAT-GRANDSON !! ……………………….

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.