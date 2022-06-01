INVESTING IN YOUTH KEY TO STRENGTHENING HARMONY IN NSW

A stronger and more harmonious future rests with young people, and that is why the NSW Government is investing in communities and offering funding to groups running youth-focused initiatives that promote social cohesion.

Minister for Multiculturalism Mark Coure said through the Community Partnership Action (COMPACT) Program, non-for-profit and community groups will be able to apply for a share of $1.5 million to run programs and projects that empower young people to build social harmony and put an end racism.

“It is one thing to denounce racism and hate, but we will never be truly rid of it in NSW without meaningful action,” Mr Coure said.

“The NSW Government recognises one of those actions must be to empower young people to promote social harmony in their communities.

“This funding will go towards programs that not only help achieve that but will also secure a more peaceful and cohesive future for NSW.”

Mr Coure said the COMPACT Program is a first of its kind in Australia, which focuses on building social cohesion and community resilience.

“To date, the NSW Government has invested in programs such as the creation of the Islamophobia Register Australia, providing support to victims of these hateful attacks and working with other victim groups to present a united front against all hate crimes,” Mr Coure said.

“Programs, such as this one, have engaged tens of thousands of young people and empowered them to build inter-cultural and inter-faith harmony in their communities, securing a brighter future for NSW families.

“This is only possible through the NSW Government’s strong economy, which means more money for key programs.”

Applications for the COMPACT grants program close at 5pm Friday, 10 June 2022. For more information, visit https://multicultural. nsw.gov.au/compact-grants/

