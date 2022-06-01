eLanka Newsletter – 1st June 2022 – 1st Edition Sri Lankans in Australia
Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter
“D.S.” – by Des Kelly (Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka. )
Linnean Medal, the ‘Nobel Prize’ for naturalists won by old Thomian Rohan Pethiyagoda – by Sunil Thenabadu
Sangakkara and Solanki about their Success at IPL 2022 – By Dr Michael Roberts
A great evening at Colombo 21 Castle Hill Sydney – monthly buffet night
Brisbane Sri Lankan Newsletter – Dæhæna – June 2022
“CHAIR EXTRAORDINAIRE” by Des Kelly (Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka. )
Jacinda Ardern receives standing ovation for Harvard speech on gun control and democracy
cultural diversity in parliament – by Tharini Roouwette
A LIFE IN THE LAW – NIMAL WIKRAMANAYAKE (BOOK REVIEW) – By Hugh Karunanayake
Celebrating the life and service of Ven. Dr. Omalpe Sobitha Thera: Adored for his relentless service to Buddhism and Nation-by Amb.Buddhi Athauda
Women in politics and diplomacy – By Dr. Sulochana Segera
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka is hosting thousands of stranded Ukrainians
Poson Full Moon Poya – By Rakith Senanayake
Mark Coure med rel – Extra funding available for multicultural events and festivals
Helmutt Lotti Latino – by Patrick Ranasinghe
The Enchanting Gypsies of Sri Lanka – by Randika Jayakody & Jerome Perera
Federal Election and Asian Australian representation and on the China stuff – By Erin Wen Ai Chew
Together for a better tomorrow – A community support initiative by Keells Supermarkets
Insulin Sensitivity, insulin resistance and insulin unresponsiveness – By Dr harold Gunatillake
Wesley- A servant to all, master to none – By Upali Ratnayake
Stories Behind Names of Places in Sri Lanka ULHITIYAWA – By Dr. Nimal Sedera
Sri Lankan Community Eid Celebration in Brisbane
Health & Views May 3rd issue May 3rd issue 2022 – By Dr harold Gunatillake
“BUCKINGHAM PALACE” – by Des Kelly (Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka. )
Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 107 27 05 2022
Sri Lanka-current 27th May 2022 – By Dr Harold Gunatillake
Biggest INDIAN STREET FOODS Café in Colombo! Masala Chicken, Fulljar Soda, Paani Poori & More
Sober Island – enchanting islet in Trincomalee – By Arundathie Abeysinghe
AI Augmented Design: A trend of designing with machine learning – By Aditya Abeysinghe
A.C. M. Lafir – an incredibly brilliant batsman (from the archives – Daily News 25 Nov 2006
Dilhani Duwani _ Indrani Perera (Original Video)
AkzoNobel honours students of City School of Architecture at Colour Awards 2021-2022 – Annual design competition celebrates young design talent for fourth year running
Sober Islands Trincomalee Harbour – by Stefan D’silva
“AGE IS JUST A NUMBER” – by Des Kelly (Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka. )
Obituary Notices June
Click below for events