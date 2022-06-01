Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter 1st June 2022 – 1st Edition Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter 1st June 2022 – 1st Edition Sri Lankans in Australia

“D.S.” – by Des Kelly (Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka. )

Linnean Medal, the ‘Nobel Prize’ for naturalists won by old Thomian Rohan Pethiyagoda – by Sunil Thenabadu

Sangakkara and Solanki about their Success at IPL 2022 – By Dr Michael Roberts

A great evening at Colombo 21 Castle Hill Sydney – monthly buffet night

Brisbane Sri Lankan Newsletter – Dæhæna – June 2022

“CHAIR EXTRAORDINAIRE” by Des Kelly (Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka. )

Jacinda Ardern receives standing ovation for Harvard speech on gun control and democracy

cultural diversity in parliament – by Tharini Roouwette

A LIFE IN THE LAW – NIMAL WIKRAMANAYAKE (BOOK REVIEW) – By Hugh Karunanayake

Celebrating the life and service of Ven. Dr. Omalpe Sobitha Thera: Adored for his relentless service to Buddhism and Nation-by Amb.Buddhi Athauda

Women in politics and diplomacy – By Dr. Sulochana Segera

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka is hosting thousands of stranded Ukrainians

Poson Full Moon Poya – By Rakith Senanayake

Mark Coure med rel – Extra funding available for multicultural events and festivals

Helmutt Lotti Latino – by Patrick Ranasinghe

The Enchanting Gypsies of Sri Lanka – by Randika Jayakody & Jerome Perera

Federal Election and Asian Australian representation and on the China stuff – By Erin Wen Ai Chew

Together for a better tomorrow – A community support initiative by Keells Supermarkets

Insulin Sensitivity, insulin resistance and insulin unresponsiveness – By Dr harold Gunatillake

Wesley- A servant to all, master to none – By Upali Ratnayake

Stories Behind Names of Places in Sri Lanka ULHITIYAWA – By Dr. Nimal Sedera

Sri Lankan Community Eid Celebration in Brisbane

Health & Views May 3rd issue May 3rd issue 2022 – By Dr harold Gunatillake

“BUCKINGHAM PALACE” – by Des Kelly (Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka. )

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 107 27 05 2022

Sri Lanka-current 27th May 2022 – By Dr Harold Gunatillake

Biggest INDIAN STREET FOODS Café in Colombo! Masala Chicken, Fulljar Soda, Paani Poori & More

Sober Island – enchanting islet in Trincomalee – By Arundathie Abeysinghe

AI Augmented Design: A trend of designing with machine learning – By Aditya Abeysinghe

A.C. M. Lafir – an incredibly brilliant batsman (from the archives – Daily News 25 Nov 2006

Dilhani Duwani _ Indrani Perera (Original Video)

AkzoNobel honours students of City School of Architecture at Colour Awards 2021-2022 – Annual design competition celebrates young design talent for fourth year running

Sober Islands Trincomalee Harbour – by Stefan D’silva

“AGE IS JUST A NUMBER” – by Des Kelly (Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka. )

