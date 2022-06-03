Russian passenger plane stopped in Katunayake by court order

Source:dailymirror.lk

A Russian Aeroflot flight has been grounded at the Katunayake International Airport from noon today (2) following an order issued by the Colombo Commercial High Court suspending its return flight to Russia.

The Russian Flight SU-288 arrived at the Katunayake Airport from Moscow, Russia at 10.10 am today (2).

The flight was scheduled to depart for Moscow again at 12.50 pm today. More than 200 passengers arrived at the Katunayake International Airport for the occasion.

Meanwhile, the Colombo Commercial High Court has issued an order restraining the head of the Katunayake Airport Aviation Division from boarding the aircraft from the Katunayake Airport.

Accordingly, the flight has been canceled and passengers arriving for the flight have been directed to tourist hotels around the Katunayake Airport.

Sources at the Katunayake Airport said that discussions are currently underway to resolve the issue with the Chief of Air Staff of the Katunayake Airport, senior officials, Aeroflot officials and senior officials of the Attorney General’s Department. (T.K.G Kapila)