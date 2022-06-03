7-Day Mindfulness Meditation Challenge by Uma Panch Mindset Coaching

Join me for the Weekly Global Live Meditation series.

Experience balance, peace and centeredness. Ground yourself in a series of Mindfulness, Body Scan, Loving Kindness, Chakra Balancing, Yoga Nidra, Focused and Forest Meditations.

In today’s stress and anxiety, people are consciously making it a priority to focus on peace and mind/body wellbeing. With so much cutting edge research and attention on mental & emotional wellness, people are confused about where to start and how to learn Mindfulness. That’s exactly why I am hosting this Meditation program.

Experience this Mindfulness Meditation from the comfort of your home. It is a way of being, of seeing, of tapping into the full range of our human potential.

Meditation can be done by sitting, standing, or lying down. No prior experience is required. Train your mind for attention and awareness. Achieve mental clarity and emotional stability in just 7 days!

No religion or dogma, suitable for all levels. Just make sure you will not be disturbed.

People in Sri lanka are unfortunately experiencing he wrost economic cirsis of all times and I am doing my best to support them.

Uma Panch Cert.Med.Hol.Couns. (IMTTA)Registered Practitioner of the International Meditation Teacher Trainers Association. Certified and Trained in Mindfulness for Wellbeing & Peak Performance | Mindful based Stress reduction | Meditation & Holistic Human Development | Holistic Counselling and Meditation Therapy. A Note From Your Facilitator I practice Meditation in my daily life. I could go on and on about what I personally got from practising Mindfulness Meditation, but instead, I’m going to stop here and encourage you to give it a try. Together, let us unite to raise worldwide awareness of the many benefits of meditation. Join my Mindfulness Meditation Challenge for the next seven days. Let go of stress and experience peace and bliss.

