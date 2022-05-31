Sober Islands Trincomalee Harbour – by Stefan D’silva

Recent ignorant and distorted comment on Sober Islands prompted me (in discussion with an ex-serviceman) to draft this brief illustration. The British site plans I have, are very informative, precise, factual and comprehensive.

I have spent time exploring Great Sober Island on foot. The overgrown vegetation, knotted creepers crawling over the old British fortifications are straight out of an ‘Indianna Jones movie set’! British Naval history markers and construction is scattered all over the island in good condition. I still hold hope that a combined international effort may one day, uncover French, possibly Dutch and British graves. Time will tell.

There is (or was) a tourist resort operating on Great Sober Island. I am not certain as its current status as a result of covid lock downs (2020 -2021 – 2022). Much of the information on line refers to the resort and is easily accessed.

I trust that I have shed some light on the islands and the spectacular beauty of Trinco Harbour.