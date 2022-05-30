“A PAPAL VISIT” – by Des Kelly

Although he is not expected to visit us in person, Pope Francis has “reflected” on what life is like, on Earth, from time to time, and being the forthright type of person, His Holiness is, he has decided to divulge his reflections to us via the Internet. Ex Royal Ceylon Naval Man Chris Lawton,

O.A.M. sent me this article which will definitely be of interest to e’Lanka readers. Without further ado, here it is.

Reading his reflections certainly gives us sonething to think about.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.

POPE FRANCIS IS ALWAYS SURPRISING US WITH HIS REFLECTIONS:

“Hospital walls have heard more honest prayers than churches …

They’ve seen far more sincere kisses than kisses at airports …

It is at the hospital that you see a homophobic being saved by a gay doctor.

The “patricinha” doctor saving the life of a beggar …

In the ICU you see a Jew taking care of a racist …

A police patient and a prisoner in the same ward receiving the same care …

A rich patient in the liver transplant queue ready to receive the organ from a poor donor …

It is at these times when the hospital touches the wounds of people that universes intersect on purpose divine and in this communion of destinies we realize that alone we are nobody!

The absolute truth of people, most of the time, only appears at the moment of pain or the real threat of definitive loss “

Hospital, a place where human beings strip off their masks and show themselves as they are in their true essences.

This life will pass quickly, do not fight with people, do not criticize your body so much.

Don’t complain so much.

Don’t lose sleep over the bills.

Be sure to kiss your love ones.

Don’t worry so much about making the house spotless.

Goods and assets must be conquered by each one, do not dedicate yourself to accumulating inheritance.

Keep the dogs closer.

Don’t keep the bowls.

Use the new cutlery.

Don’t skimp on your favorite perfume, use it for a walk with yourself.

Wear your favorite sneakers, repeat your favorite clothes, so what?

If it is not wrong, why not be now?

Why not take a break?

Why not call now?

Why not forgive now?

Christmas, Friday, the next year is very much expected, when you have money, when love comes, when everything is perfect …

Look, there is no such thing as perfect.

The human being cannot achieve this because he was simply not made to complete himself here.

Here is a learning opportunity.

So, enjoy this life essay and do it now …

Respect yourself, respect others; follow your path and leave the path chosen by other people, respect : do not comment, judge or meddle ..

Love more, forgive more, embrace more, live more intensely and leave the rest in the Hands of the Creator. ”

(Pope Francis)

*VERY TIMELY FOR THIS AGE*